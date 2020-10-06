Tim McGraw Gushes Over Faith Hill Being A ‘Role Model’ For Their ‘Remarkable Daughters’ On 24th Anniversary

On Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 24th wedding anniversary, the country singer penned a touching social media message and shared a video tribute for his gorgeous wife.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of the rare celebrity couples to have beaten the odds. The country singers celebrated 24 years of marriage on Oct. 6, and Tim honored the occasion with the sweetest Instagram message to his wife. Along with a tribute video set to the tune of his song “Hard To Stay Mad At,” Tim gushed over Faith for helping him get through all of his ups and downs, while also giving a special shoutout to her role in raising their three daughters.

“These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments,” Tim wrote. “We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together. U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be. The future will surely hold more of all of these things. It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything.”

Tim and Faith first met at an event in Nashville in 1994. They began touring together in 1996, which is when sparks started to fly. Faith became pregnant with the pair’s first child, and they tied the knot that October. That October, they tied the knot, and their first daughter, Gracie McGraw, was born in May 1997. Gracie McGraw was born in May 1997, followed by two more daughters — Maggie and Audrey — in Aug. 1998 and Dec. 2001, respectively.

Now, 24 years since the day they tied the knot, Tim and Faith truly seem even more in love than ever. Tim recently penned another lovely message to his wife in honor of her 53rd birthday in September. “Happy birthday!” he wrote. “The best person I’ve ever known. She lights up every room she walks in. She’s every rose I see. The sun as it breaks the morning. And will be my sun as I break into the night.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s three daughters have all grown into strong and independent women. Gracie actually made major headlines earlier this month when she shared unedited videos and photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram. With her post, she wrote an extremely inspiring caption about body positivity.

“We are constantly learning to love and evolve,” Gracie wrote. “I remember times where I wouldn’t eat in public because I was so scared of what people would think or I would only wear baggy clothes to hide my body so I didn’t even have to look at it. I was always deemed as ‘unhealthy’ because I had a little more weight on me, which really made my question myself more and more. In reality, I was actually a healthy person, but what was truly unhealthy about me was the way I was thinking.”

She added that she’s come so “far” in her journey toward loving herself, and urged others to do the same. “I wanted to post this as a reminder to me and to anyone who needs it that those bad feelings will pass,” Gracie concluded. “Sometimes it’s f***ing hard, but I honestly have always believed that if life isn’t hard, then you really aren’t getting anything out of it. Every body is beautiful! Rolls are sexy! Hip dips rule!! Remember to laugh or smile today and think of something you enjoy about yourself.”