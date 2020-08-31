Tim McGraw Lovingly Looks Into Faith Hill’s Eyes In Cute Pic Taken When They 1st Started Dating

Tim McGraw’s latest throwback with Faith Hill will melt your heart! He shared a sweet photo of couple singing a duet during his 1996 ‘Spontaneous Combustion’ tour, where their love story began.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the definition of the term: “relationship goals.” The country singer, 53, took to Instagram on Monday to reminisce over his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour, in which Faith, now 52, served as the opening act. “Thought I’d take y’all back a bit…. From the Spontaneous Combustion Tour… we just started dating…..,” Tim captioned the vintage photo, which showed the pair singing a duet on stage. He’s pictured wearing his signature cowboy hat, while the blonde beauty donned her short pixie cut.

Even then, when the pair had just started getting to know one another, their chemistry was off the charts. It didn’t take long for Tim and Faith’s love story to blossom. After connecting on Tim’s 1996 tour, the country stars tied the knot that same year in a surprise wedding. Fast-forward to over two decades later and their love is still as strong as ever.

Faith and Tim, who often share sweet messages to each other on social media, recently celebrated the August 21 release of his new album Here on Earth. — Tim’s first solo record in five years. Faith, along with the couple’s three daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18, threw Tim a surprise listening party at their home.

“Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the McGraw house of women,” Faith wrote in the caption of a video (seen above) that showed the couple slow-dancing to Tim’s new music on August 17.

The McGraw ladies decorated their home with sparkling string lights for “an unforgettable evening,” as Faith described the special night. “We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget,” she added.