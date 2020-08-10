Faith Hill’s Hair Makeover: Debuts Pink Braided ‘Do In Makeup Free New Pic – See Before & After

Faith Hill is giving a brightly colored summer hair makeover a try. The country queen debuted new pink hair done up in braids, as husband Tim McGraw gushed about how much he loves her.

Faith Hill is known for her gorgeous long blonde locks. But the country singer decided to try out a daring new color, since concerts and performing for audiences are on hold due to the coronavirus. The 52-year-old has dyed her hair pink, and her husband Tim McGraw and their 23-year-old daughter Gracie wanted the world to see it how beautiful it looks. Gracie photographed her mom in a candid picture while sitting outside their Nashville home on an outdoor sofa. Faith is looking over and smiling lovingly at someone (probably Tim), while wearing her hair in a tightly braided updo.

The front of Faith’s hair is a bubblegum pink, and pink braids can be seen styled down the side of her head. The “This Kiss” singer is seen makeup free, looking so gorgeous and youthful with her au natural look. Gracie just shared a her own new pink hair color to her Instagram page on Aug. 9. In photos with BFF Mattie Brandt, she wrote how they are “quarantine summer girls now.” Faith apparently joined in on their hair coloring session.

Tim, 53, gushed about how crazy he is about his wife of 23 years. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer shared the photo of Faith to his Instagram page on Aug. 10 and wrote in the caption,” Dang, I love this girl!” He also noted that Gracie was the one who captured the candid snapshot of her mom. The way Faith is looking over at someone and smiling with so much devotion in her eyes, she has to be gazing upon her adoring husband.

In addition to Gracie, Faith and Tim have two more amazing daughters, 21-year-old Maggie and 18-year-old Audrey. Faith recently shared a photo of Audrey after she hit the polls for the very first time to cast her ballots in the Tennessee primary. Maggie could be seen rocking an “I Voted” sticker as Faith wrote in the caption, “First time voter over here,” along with the hashtag “#proudmom” and plenty of red heart emojis. Tim then reposted the photo to his IG page, gushing, “My baby girl! #prouddad.”

Faith and Tim are also proud parents of two recent graduates. Maggie completed high school as part of the class of 2020, while sister Maggie graduated from prestigious Stanford University. On June 14, Tim took to Instagram with a collage of photos showing both daughters and wrote, Our class of 2020 girls!” in the caption. He added, “Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!”

Faith shared an adorable throwback video of her road trip accompanying Maggie from Nashville to Palo Alto in 2016, attempting to capture the two singing to the radio, only to get blown out by the sound of the wind. “This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window……easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!!” Faith wrote in the caption. ” Congratulations Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!! We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020.” What an amazing family!