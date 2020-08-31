Candace Cameron Bure’s Son, 20, Proposes To Girlfriend & ‘Fuller House’ Star Is ‘So Excited’ To Be A Mother-In-Law

Candace Cameron Bure announced on Instagram that her son Lev Bure proposed to his girlfriend Taylor Hutchison on August 30. See her stunning diamond ring!

Candace Cameron Bure can’t wait to assist in the planning of her son Lev Bure‘s wedding! The 20-year-old proposed to his girlfriend Taylor Hutchison in Napa, CA over the weekend, the Fuller House star, 44, gushed in a post on Instagram (seen here). The couple had dated for about a year and a half before Lev popped the question, according to Taylor’s mother on Instagram.

“She said YES!” Candace wrote in the caption of her post, which showed the moment her son got down on one knee. “Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison. We are SO excited for these cuties!!!” The actress expressed her excitement to begin the planning process, writing, “And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans!!!”

Lev proposed to Taylor in a stunning outdoor setting in California. The couple’s engagement photos were taken by celebrity wedding photographer, Stephanie Hopkins.

Lev is the son of Candace and former ice hockey star Valeri Vladimirovich. They share two other children: Natasha, 22 and Maksim, 18.

In a followup Instagram post, Candace shared a clip from the couple’s engagement dinner with their closest friends and family. The full video, which was captured by her daughter Natasha, is above.

“What a beautiful surprise! @natashabure captured moments from start to finish of a very big day! I was reunited with my family after being in Canada for two months working,” Candace revealed. “I need to brag on Natasha for a minute – her camera and editing skills are SO good! She put this together so quickly and I cry every time I watch it. Thank you baby!”

The actress continued, “I’m so proud of my three kids and husband. Shoutout to @maksim.bure for being you and making us laugh. My family is my everything. I am SO happy for the Hutchisons and the Bures to become family too!,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “#Proudmama.”

To the bride-to-be, Candace wrote, “Taylor, I promise to be the best mother-in-love you could hope for. I’ll only get annoying when it comes to my time with grand babies,” she joked.

Taylor also shared the happy news on her Instagram as well. She showed off her gorgeous, circular diamond ring with a gold band, writing, “Surprise surprise” in her photo caption. Congratulations to the happy couple!