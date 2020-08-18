Faith Hill took to Instagram to share a romantic new video of her and her husband Tim McGraw dancing to one of his new songs after she surprised him with their first ever ‘family album release party’.

Faith Hill, 52, gave her fans a look inside a sweet moment with her and her husband Tim McGraw, 53, on Aug. 17 when she shared a loving video on Instagram. In the clip, the singer can be seen slow dancing with her hunky love as his song “Damn Sure Do” from his upcoming new album Here on Earth plays in the background. She was barefoot and wearing a sleeveless white dress as they both swayed to the music and Tim, who was wearing a red backwards cap, gray shirt and black shorts, even dipped her at one point.

Faith explained how the moment came to be in her caption for the loving video. “The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party,” she wrote, referring to her and Tim’s daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18. ‘Yeah, I know…..Honestly, it is the truth. We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever.”

“An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded,” she continued. “We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget. Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the Mcgraw house of women. We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece. More to come…….#DamnSureDo”

Faith’s Instagram followers seemed to love the cute video and were quick to comment on it. “Aww this is such a breath of fresh air to see today especially with all the craziness going on in the world. Y’all are so freakin cute ❤️❤️❤️ #familygoals,” one fan wrote. “Your love story is an inspiration to all ❤️❤️,” another wrote.

Faith and Tim’s love story is indeed an inspiration. The country superstars have been married since 1996 and still seem closer than ever. They often share cute and important family moments, like the one Faith just shared, and one recent one was when their daughter Audrey voted for the first time.

Faith shared a snapshot of her youngest girl pointing to her “I voted” sticker on Aug. 6 and a sweet caption. “First time voter over here!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#proudmom,” it read.