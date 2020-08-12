Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Then & Now Pics Of Daughter Maggie While Sending Her Love On 22nd Birthday

Tim McGraw took to Twitter to share a loving post that included gorgeous eye-catching transformation pics in honor of his growing daughter Maggie’s 22nd birthday on Aug. 12.

Tim McGraw, 53, proved he’s a proud dad who’s in awe of how much his daughter Maggie has grown when he shared a tweet that honored the beauty on her 22nd birthday. In the Aug. 12 post, which you can see below, he included a then pic of Maggie posing as a baby while her gorgeous mom Faith Hill, 52, held her and smiled, and a now pic of Maggie wearing a pretty sequined dress and flashing a stunning smile. “So hard to believe that this little thing turns 22 today! Life sure goes by fast Soak it up Maggie May We love you and are so proud of you Dad,” Tim captioned the post.

Once Tim shared his birthday tribute to Maggie, fans quickly responded with her their own birthday wishes for the young lady. “A very Blessed and Happy Birthday to Maggie,” one fan wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY GORGEOUS and Talented Maggie!!!” another wrote. “Happy Birthday!! I hope you have a wonderful day!!” a third exclaimed.

Before Tim's latest birthday post for Maggie, he's shared his pride about her and his other daughters, including Gracie, 23, and Audrey, 18, in previous posts. In June, he shared a congratulatory message for both Maggie and Audrey, who both graduated from their schools. "Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020 EHS 2020 Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y'all!!!," he wrote in the caption for four lovely pics he posted of the girls. A month before that, he also gave a shout-out to Gracie for her 23rd birthday. "Happy 23rd birthday Gracie! Our oldest is 23… Wow The sweetest, kindest heart in the world….," he wrote in the caption for a pic of the blonde beauty. "So beautiful inside and out She's always there for her friends Always there for her family…. And always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh We love her so much."