Tim McGraw Raves Over Faith Hill In 53rd Birthday Tribute: ‘The Best Person I’ve Ever Known’

Tim McGraw took to Instagram in the early hours of September 21 to wish his wife, Faith Hill, a happy 53rd birthday, saying that ‘she lights up every room she walks in’ and more! See his full birthday tribute!

It’s Faith Hill‘s 53rd birthday, and her adoring husband, Tim McGraw, wasted no time sharing the very first birthday tribute to his wife of nearly 25 years. In a post the “Here on Earth” singer, 53, added to Instagram, Tim positively gushed about his gorgeous wife, sharing a professional photo of her, in which the country singer gazed at the camera and looked positively angelic. But Tim’s words were the most beautiful part of his tribute.

“Happy birthday! The best person I’ve ever known, She lights up every room she walks in…..She’s every rose I see…..The sun as it breaks the morning…And will be my sun as I break into the night,” Tim wrote, writing words that read like a beautiful, romantic poem. “I love her, I love her, I love her, I love you baby,” he concluded the message.

Tim and Faith truly do have a love like no other. The couple wed in 1996 and share three beautiful daughters together — Gracie, 23, Maggie Elizabeth, 22, and Audrey Caroline, 18. Family is at the center of Faith and Tim’s world, and every opportunity they have, whether in verse or on social media, they show nothing but adoration and support for one another. It seems, too, that this everlasting love between Faith and Tim took roots when they first started dating!

On August 31, Tim reminisced about his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour, for which Faith served as the opening act. The throwback pic that the ACM Award-winner posted featured the lovebirds staring adoringly into each other’s eyes. “Thought I’d take y’all back a bit….From the Spontaneous Combustion Tour…we just started dating,” he captioned the photo. All of these years later, it’s like nothing has changed!

Just over one week prior to sharing the throwback photo, Faith posted a romantic video of her and Tim slow dancing at their little family album release party. “The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party,” Faith wrote. “Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the McGraw house of women.” The video showed Tim and Faith slow dancing to “Where The Stars Go Blue” from his new album, Here On Earth, and the couple looked just as smitten as they did in 1996! Fans can only imagine the beautiful day that Tim has in store for Faith on her milestone birthday.