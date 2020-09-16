Tim McGraw Debuts A Fully Grey Beard At ACMs & Fans Rave He’s A ‘Silver Fox’ & ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’

Hello, hottie! Tim McGraw is looking hotter than ever at 53 years old, and fans couldn’t get over how good he looked with a grey beard at the ACM Awards.

Tim McGraw, 53, is “aging like fine wine” — at least that’s what a majority of the fans were saying on Twitter during his Academy of Country Music Awards performance! The country star sang his hit song “I Called Mama” from Bluebird Cafe, and was rocking a full face of grey scruff for the performance. Fans couldn’t get over how amazing he looked, and pointed it out on Twitter as he took center stage.

“Tim McGraw is such a DILF,” someone wrote. Another fan added, “Tim McGraw just keeps getting better looking,” and someone else gushed, “Tim McGraw is a silver fox.” Multiple fans wrote that Tim was “aging like a fine wine,” and so many others pointed out that he looks even better than he did when he first started in the country music industry. “When did Tim McGraw grow facial hair and can I keep him like this because #hubbahubba,” another person said.

After his performance, Tim introduced a powerful performance from country music newcomer, Mickey Guyton. She was singing an inspirational track called “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”, and Tim got choked up while talking about raising his three daughters during his introduction. His empowering speech about women’s rights had fans swooning over him even more on social media.

Tim is married to Faith Hill, and together, they share three daughters: Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18. The proud parents are often posting photos of their now-grown-up girls on social media, and it’s clear that the family has an incredibly close bond.

This year’s ACM Awards also featured performances from Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and more. Keith Urban served as host of the show, which was initially supposed to take place in April, but had to be pushed back due to coronavirus. Overall, it was quite a night — and Tim was definitely one of the most buzzed about stars.