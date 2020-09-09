Kourtney Kardashian Didn’t Think Sofia Richie Was ‘The Best Fit’ For Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t confident that Sofia Richie was the one for Scott Disick while the two were together, HollywoodLife has learned. Scott and Sofia split for a second time in July.

Kourtney Kardashian vacationed with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while they were dating — but, that didn’t mean she thought they were a match made in heaven. “Kourtney accepted Sofia [while she was with Scott], but she always felt that she wasn’t the best fit for him,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively. Despite who her ex decides to date, “Kourtney just wants Scott to be happy,” the insider said. The co-parents and former longtime lovers share three kids together: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

Following his split from Sofia in July, Scott has been much more present with his family. “He’s always been a good father to the kids, but it’s a lot less stressful now that he’s single again,” the source said, explaining, “He’s spending more time with the kids, which has helped take his mind off of things. He’s doing really well, though. It’s amazing how much he’s matured and grown even in the last few years.”

Kourtney and Scott have been spending more time together since he and Sofia went their separate ways. Most recently, the exes enjoyed a lake getaway with their three children over Labor Day weekend. “They’ve both worked hard to put the kids first and they get along now more than ever,” the insider said. “He’ll always be family to her and it’s just easier now that it’s just the five of them in the equation again.”

Although Scott’s new single status has Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans shipping a romance between the exes (again), they’re not there… yet. “Now that Scott is not with Sofia he has been spending a lot more time with Kourtney and their kids, but she’s told everyone not to take it as a sign that her and Scott are back together,” a separate source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife. “It makes her happy to have him around because it makes her kids so happy.”

Scott and Sofia split for the first time in May, after the Talentless founder checked himself into rehab for emotional issues. Scott’s attorney, Marty Singer confirmed to HollywoodLife in April that his client was still dealing with the untimely deaths of his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick. They sadly passed away three months apart from each other in October 2013 and January 2014. While it seemed that Scott and Sofia may have rekindled their romance for a few weeks in July, by August the two were done for good. Kourtney, for her part, has been single throughout 2020.