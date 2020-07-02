See Pics
Scott Disick Likes Pics Of Kourtney Kardashian Strutting In Colorful Bikini On Her Instagram

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are seen leaving Nobu after celebrating Jonathan Cheban's birthday in Malibu. Kourtney and Scott left together and Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban left together.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick leave Kanye West's church with their two oldest kids, Mason and Penelope, and Kanye and Kim's daughter North. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, North West BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - The Kardashians exit Nobu after enjoying a family dinner together. Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian leave walking arm in arm together with Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble right behind them. Kourtney Kardashian left with Scott Disick and their daughter Penelope. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Scotland Disick, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney, Sofia, and Scott seem to be spending more and more time together. While out on their Aspen getaway, the co-parenting trio step out of a pharmacy then head to dinner at Casa Tua. Kourtney, opts for a black see-through top which reveals her busty figure. Sophia, bundles up and covers up. Scott, remains casual as usual with his hands in his pockets and his ladies by his side. Shot on 12/29/18. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick ‘likes’ Kourtney Kardashian’s latest bikini photos on Instagram — and just like that, fans believe they’re back together following his split from Sofia Richie! Yet, we don’t blame him for liking these sultry snaps.

Flirty exes! Scott Disick hit the “like” button on Kourtney Kardashian‘s new bikini photos (seen here) the mom of four shared to Instagram on July 1. — A move that didn’t go unnoticed, as many fans noted in the comments of Kourtney’s post.

“Don’t call me, I’ll call you,” the Poosh founder, 41, captioned the outdoor snaps. The first showed her walking in a multi-colored two-piece, while looking down at her phone in a pair of small sunglasses. The second photo provided a better view of Kourtney’s fit physique, as she was captured from above — this time without sunglasses, putting her fresh face and smooth skin on full display.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. (Photo credit: BACKGRID) 

Many fans in the comments inquired if the exes — who share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7 —are back together, especially since Scott is newly single. The Talentless founder, 37, and girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, recently (and quietly) split, following his latest bout with rehab.

Although the couple never confirmed a breakup, sources previously told HollywoodLife that Scott and Sofia are taking a break so he could focus on himself. They were first romantically linked in May 2017, when they were spotted cozying up on a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival.

(Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian) 

Scott checked himself into All Points North Lodge rehab facility in Colorado at the end of April, and abruptly left after a photo of him at the treatment center was published online. Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer told HollywoodLife at the time that drugs and alcohol did not play a role. Instead, he explained that Scott sought treatment for emotional issues after both his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick died three months apart from each other in October 2013 and January 2014.

Since his split and short-lived rehab stay, Scott has been spotted on multiple occasions with Kourtney. Nonetheless, many of their meetings are due to co-parenting their three kids. The exes were photographed together with their brood during a lunch outing at Nobu Los Angeles at the beginning of June.

Additionally, the Kardashian family recently threw Scott a lavish 36th birthday party in Calabasas, CA. Kourtney also shared a sweet tribute to Scott on Father’s Day, having shared a family photo with their kids to Instagram.