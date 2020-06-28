Kourtney Kardashian Chows Down With Her 3 Kids Plus Their Cousins North & Saint For A ‘Picnic In The Pickup’

Kourtney Kardashian took on aunt duties when she gathered up North & Saint West for a unique outing with her 3 kids!

Fun in the sun! Kourtney Kardashian, 41, found a special way to entertain her three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, as well as her niece North West, 7, and nephew Saint West, 4, during what appeared to be a flashback pic of them in Montana. The Poosh founder and the kiddies all cozied up in the back of her vehicle while chowing down on a bunch of delicious food. “Picnic in the pickup,” she captioned the adorable snap. Each person, Kourtney included, struck a different pose compared to the rest in the family fun photo.

Kourtney and Mason gazed at the tasty food they were about to devour, Saint stole focus from the rest of the crowd with his adorable pose, North toppled over him in the back and struck a sweet smile for the camera, Penelope did her own thing on the side of the vehicle and little Reign did his best to find a place in the pic behind his older cousin.

The mother-of-three’s weekend was much more wild compared to the tame atmosphere seen in the pic above. She was one of the many who partied hard at sister Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party on Saturday, June 27. Others in attendance included momager Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson just to name a few.

There were a ton of hilarious videos and pics posted from Khloe’s legendary night. The Good American founder at one point smothered her older sister during a hysterical couch fight that also involved Kendall Jenner, 24.

There was still some cuteness amid all the chaos at Khloe’s bash courtesy of her uber precious daughter True! The 2-year-old appeared to be having the time on her life as she bopped up and down on an inflatable pink and white bouncy house as the celebration continued.