Sofia Richie Proves She’s Cool With Kylie Jenner After Scott Disick Split By Commenting On Her Sexy New Pic

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie proved that they are on good terms after Sofia’s breakup with Scott Disick. See the sweet compliment Sofia left on Kylie’s latest Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Sofia Richie, 21, showed fans that there was no bad blood between them when Sofia took to Kylie’s June 17 Instagram post and left a sweet compliment in the comment section. The image, which was featured in the Vogue Czechoslovakia photoshoot she did with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, featured Kylie posing up in a royal blue wrap dress with her caramel hair cascading over her shoulders. Kylie simply captioned the image with a blue heart and cloud emojis, and the sight prompted Sofia to show how much she loved the photo!

Sofia took to the comment section and simply wrote “wow,” along with a heart-eyes emoji that fully expressed what she thought of the gorgeous image. But that wasn’t the only image on Kylie’s IG that Sofia was all about. When Kylie posted the cover of the Vogue issue, which featured her and Stormi gazing at the camera, Sofia commented again by writing “ugh,” and adding a string of four heart-eyes emojis!

The comments come three weeks after Sofia and Scott Disick, 37 — former partner of Kylie’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 41 — called it quits after three years together. Sofia and Kylie knew each other prior to Sofia and Scott’s romance, with both young women hanging out in the same social circles. But there’s no doubt that Sofia’s relationship with Scott brought them closer together — almost like family.

In the weeks since their split, Scott has been seen spending a lot of quality time with his three children — Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5 — whom he shares with Kourtney. Some fans of the former couple even believe that Scott and Kourt secretly got back together, after one fan noticed that the Poosh founder was wearing a flannel shirt seemingly taken from Scott’s wardrobe in a post she shared on June 15. However, a source close to Scott shared that he does miss Sofia quite a lot.

“Scott would love to hear from Sofia,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He misses her and he is now realizing how life is without her. He is remembering all the good times and the fun they had on vacations, nights out, and nights in. He misses her personality and sense of humor and he misses how she was always there for him and he is now realizing he took it for granted.”

As for Sofia, the young model has been setting her sights on staying busy as Los Angeles slowly reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was recently seen protesting with hundreds during a Black Lives Matter rally on June 14, holding a sign that read, “Racism stops at my generation.” Although her relationship with Scott is over, fans are happy to see Sofia and Kylie continuing to get along.