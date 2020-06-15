See Pics
Hollywood Life

Sofia Richie Fights To End Racism At Protest For All Black Lives Matter — Pics

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Madison Beer crouches down on the front lines of today's Black Lives Matter protest and peacefully protest with the National Guard behind her. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 3 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tiffany Haddish and Common join the pride BLM protest.
EXCLUSIVE: Lance Bass and Husband get proactive to the support of Black Lives Matter by posting a list of names of victims that died from the police. 12 Jun 2020 Pictured: Lance Bass. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA680070_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez protest for Black Lives Matter on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, JLo, A-Rod BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The latest celebrity to march for Black Lives Matter is Sofia Richie, who proudly held up a sign about ending racism while attending a protest in L.A. on June 14.

Sofia Richie is making sure her voice is heard. The 21-year-old, who recently split from longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick, gathered with friends to march in a protest for All Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles on June 14. She held up a sign that read “Racism stops at my generation.” Her friends’ signs said, “Love is love,” in reference to Pride Month, and, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Sofia documented her day at the protest via her Instagram Story. Along with several photos, she also shared various videos of the large group of marchers. Due to the coronavirus still being a threat, Sofia donned a protective face mask while amongst the crowd. She dressed casually, in a pair of jeans and a plain grey tank top, while also wearing sunglasses and carrying a backpack.

This powerful outing comes following Sofia’s split from Scott after nearly three years of dating. Scott and Sofia were last seen together on the beach at the end of April. Their Malibu excursion came just days before he checked into a Colorado treatment center on April 28 to deal with resurfaced struggles related to his parents’ deaths in 2013 and 2014. Scott spent six days at the facility, but left immediately after a photo leaked of him on the premises.

For several weeks, Scott laid low, but he resurfaced on a Memorial Day vacation with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, at the end of May. He celebrated his birthday with the KarJenner family on May 26. Meanwhile, Sofia noticeably did not publicly wish him a happy birthday or attend the party. News of the pair’s split was finally reported on May 27.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, being quarantined together amidst the coronavirus is part of what led to Scott and Sofia’s downfall. The pair was having trouble “agreeing on things” and the issues between them began to “stack up,” according to our source. “[Sofia] didn’t like the person [Scott] was becoming,” our insider added. “She couldn’t travel or get away with him, or even work or do photo shoots to give herself some space.”