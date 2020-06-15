The latest celebrity to march for Black Lives Matter is Sofia Richie, who proudly held up a sign about ending racism while attending a protest in L.A. on June 14.

Sofia Richie is making sure her voice is heard. The 21-year-old, who recently split from longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick, gathered with friends to march in a protest for All Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles on June 14. She held up a sign that read “Racism stops at my generation.” Her friends’ signs said, “Love is love,” in reference to Pride Month, and, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Sofia documented her day at the protest via her Instagram Story. Along with several photos, she also shared various videos of the large group of marchers. Due to the coronavirus still being a threat, Sofia donned a protective face mask while amongst the crowd. She dressed casually, in a pair of jeans and a plain grey tank top, while also wearing sunglasses and carrying a backpack.

This powerful outing comes following Sofia’s split from Scott after nearly three years of dating. Scott and Sofia were last seen together on the beach at the end of April. Their Malibu excursion came just days before he checked into a Colorado treatment center on April 28 to deal with resurfaced struggles related to his parents’ deaths in 2013 and 2014. Scott spent six days at the facility, but left immediately after a photo leaked of him on the premises.

For several weeks, Scott laid low, but he resurfaced on a Memorial Day vacation with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, at the end of May. He celebrated his birthday with the KarJenner family on May 26. Meanwhile, Sofia noticeably did not publicly wish him a happy birthday or attend the party. News of the pair’s split was finally reported on May 27.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, being quarantined together amidst the coronavirus is part of what led to Scott and Sofia’s downfall. The pair was having trouble “agreeing on things” and the issues between them began to “stack up,” according to our source. “[Sofia] didn’t like the person [Scott] was becoming,” our insider added. “She couldn’t travel or get away with him, or even work or do photo shoots to give herself some space.”