Nicki Minaj’s Friends ‘Concerned’ She May Not Get A Prenup Before Marrying Kenneth Petty

Now that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have picked up a marriage license, a wedding looks like a near certainty. Her pals are worried she may not get a prenup to protect her massive fortune.

Nicki Minaj, 36, has made it perfectly clear how deeply in love she is with her former teenage sweetheart Kenneth Petty, 41. The couple appears to be headed to the altar after picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills on July 29. Her pals are worried that her love haze might blind Nicki from protecting her estimated $85 million fortune. “Friends are concerned that Nicki may not get a prenup before she marries Kenneth Petty and they hope she makes the right decision to protect her assets,” a source close to the “Megatron” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They know that Nicki is head over heels in love with Kenneth and they are worried that love may be so blind that she isn’t even considering what may happen if they ever split. Nicki has a lot to lose and they fully support her following her heart and marrying him. But they just want to make sure she’s being smart about it and fully thinking things through before taking the leap,” our insider continues.

Nicki and Kenneth reconnected in Dec. of 2018 and their romance went from zero to 100 almost immediately. But nine months later they’re still just as crazy about each other as they were as teens growing up in Queens, NY. Some of Barbz’ fans have worried that Kenneth is only with Nicki for her money and fame, but she shut that down on a recent Queen Radio broadcast, telling them that he loved her when she was a nobody and broke.

“When a person is with a n***a that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout?” she told listeners before adding, “It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex.” Kenneth even calls Nicki by her real name, Onika, as that’s how he knew her growing up as opposed to Nicki Minaj, rap superstar. Three weeks into their rekindled romance he even got that name tattooed on his neck to show his everlasting devotion.