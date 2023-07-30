Nicki Minaj Target Of Swatting Hoax Again After 911 Caller Claimed A Shooting At Rapper’s Home

Nicki Minaj was the victim of a swatting hoax when cops arrived to her Los Angeles home under the impression that a crime had occurred on Saturday, July 29. Investigators say a 911 caller falsely reported a shooting at the rapper’s mansion in the San Fernando valley, per TMZ. The incident comes a month after cops descended on her home following a bogus 911 child abuse claim, according to the outlet.

The cops who had arrived on the scene on Saturday reportedly spoke with the “Barbie World” hitmaker after things settled down and the hoax was exposed. According to TMZ’s sources, Nicki told the officers that she was “not pleased” to see them at her house again. She was clearly referencing last month’s swatting hoax where someone made a false report to child welfare officials claiming Nicki’s three-year-old son, whom she refers to as Papa Bear publicly, was being abused.

And just a day later, Nicki and her family awoke around 3am to find firefighters arriving after a caller reported an arson, per the outlet.

Swatting has become more frequent in the world of Hollywood heavyweights. The dangerous hoax, in which a person falsely reports a violent crime or a hostage situation to law enforcement officials with the intent of triggering a response from a SWAT team, has been played on Miley Cyrus, Ashton Kutcher and other A-listers, per TMZ. The perpetrators often use technology to hide their identity or falsify their location, making it challenging for law enforcement to trace the origin of the call.

Nicki has yet to publicly address the latest swatting hoax. Perhaps she is too busy celebrating the massive success of her latest hit single, the “Barbie World” collaboration with Ice Spice and Aqua for the Barbie movie soundtrack. The earworm ditty had the highest streaming day for a rap song on the Spotify streaming service so far this year with a whopping five million listens.