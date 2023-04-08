Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Carry Son ‘Papa Bear’, 2, During Rare Outing In Hollywood: Photos

Nicki held hands with her hubby as their baby boy, whose official name has yet to be revealed, sported an adorable Gucci cap.

April 8, 2023 11:33AM EDT
Nicki Minaj enjoyed a rare family outing with her husband and their baby boy in West Hollywood on Friday, April 7. Following the recent release of her single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” the singer was spotted holding hands with hubby Kenneth Petty as he carried their precious cargo, 2-year-old son “Papa Bear,” whose official name has yet to be revealed, in his arms. According to Nicki’s Instagram, the trio were celebrating Kenneth’s birthday!

Looking every inch the pop princess, Nicki rocked a mesh top and black bra for the low-key birthday soiree. She paired the daring style with flared pants, a puffer jacket, and a designer hand bag. Kenneth looked cool in a Gucci varsity jacket and ripped denim, as Papa Bear pulled up the rear in his own adorable Gucci gear: a baseball cap!

On her social media, the “Super Bass” hitmaker shared a snap of the couple rocking the same outfits. As they posed for their lives, little Papa Bear could be spotted in the corner of the snap running the other way! Too cute! “HBD KEN. LOVE BARBIE,” Nicki captioned the snap.

Nicki and Kenneth welcomed their bundle of joy in September 2020, after she announced her pregnancy in July 2020 with a stunning photoshoot on Instagram that revealed her full, bare baby bump. As fans know, the news came after the pair secretly married in October 2019, which she revealed to shocked fans on Instagram.

Kenneth and Nicki are actually teenage sweethearts who started dating when Nicki was 16 years old. Th two fell out of contact over the years, but rekindled their spark as adults. After the two picked up their marriage license in 2019, Nick tweeted about her love for Kenneth. “He won’t even say the word ‘Nicki.’ He has called me Onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that,” Nicki wrote.

