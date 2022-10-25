Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Celebrate Son’s 2nd Birthday With Epic Minions-Themed Bash: Photos & Videos

In honor of Nicki Minaj’s baby boy, ‘Papa Bear,’ turning two, the ‘Super Freaky Girl’ rapper and hubby Kenneth Petty threw him a sweet ‘Minion’-themed bash!

October 25, 2022 11:06AM EDT
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
Weehawken, NJ - *EXCLUSIVE* - The music industry's 'Queen of Rap' Nicki Minaj is seen leaving a late-night studio session with her hubby Kenneth Petty and their newborn baby in Weehawken, New Jersey. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ROKA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - 'Queen' of rap, Nicki Minaj is seen keeping a low profile as she and her husband Kenneth Petty step out for a late-night dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

“#PapaBear, your Dad and I love you so much,” Nicki Minaj captioned one of the galleries she posted on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24). Nearly a month after his birthday – “On 9/30/22, you turned 2” — Nicki, 39, posted videos and photos taken from “Papa Bear’s birthday party. In the first slides in the gallery, Nicki posed with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their son. “Papa Bear,” whose official name has yet to be revealed, looked happy between his mom and dad. Kenneth, 44, wore a blue-and-black tracksuit, while Nicki opted for a Chanel jumpsuit and long pink hair.

“You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always,” added Nicki. The love was evident in the videos that Nicki shared. “Who’s that boy?” Nicki asked while she, “Papa Bear,” and Kenneth took a selfie video. In a second video, “Papa Bear” danced around while another toddler looked on. “That’s your friend!” said Nicki, but “Papa Bear” was a little wary. Nicki also shared a video of “Papa Bear” making some noise on the mic, and a close-up of his Minions birthday cake.

Nicki and Kenneth (Shutterstock)

In a second Instagram Gallery, Nicki thanked singer Cassie and her husband, trainer Alex Fine, from helping to celebrate “Papa Bear” turning two. “It was such a pleasure to have you guys,” wrote Minaj. “Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much.” The second gallery also included a video of the cake lit with fireworks, a video of the Pettys taking another selfie, and a clip of “Papa Bear” playing with a smoke-filled bubble.

Nicki, Kenneth, and “Papa Bear” (Backgrid)

Since welcoming their child in 2020, Nicki and Kenneth have kept “Papa Bear” out of the spotlight. While Nicki announced her pregnancy in a July 2020 photoshoot, motherhood has been a private affair for the “Super Bass” rapper. The couple has yet to reveal their son’s name, and they waited three months after he was born to share the first public image of his face.

“Thank you for your love [and] support throughout this journey,” Nicki wrote in January 2021. “It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

