Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Celebrate Son’s 2nd Birthday With Epic Minions-Themed Bash: Photos & Videos

“#PapaBear, your Dad and I love you so much,” Nicki Minaj captioned one of the galleries she posted on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24). Nearly a month after his birthday – “On 9/30/22, you turned 2” — Nicki, 39, posted videos and photos taken from “Papa Bear’s birthday party. In the first slides in the gallery, Nicki posed with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their son. “Papa Bear,” whose official name has yet to be revealed, looked happy between his mom and dad. Kenneth, 44, wore a blue-and-black tracksuit, while Nicki opted for a Chanel jumpsuit and long pink hair.

“You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always,” added Nicki. The love was evident in the videos that Nicki shared. “Who’s that boy?” Nicki asked while she, “Papa Bear,” and Kenneth took a selfie video. In a second video, “Papa Bear” danced around while another toddler looked on. “That’s your friend!” said Nicki, but “Papa Bear” was a little wary. Nicki also shared a video of “Papa Bear” making some noise on the mic, and a close-up of his Minions birthday cake.

In a second Instagram Gallery, Nicki thanked singer Cassie and her husband, trainer Alex Fine, from helping to celebrate “Papa Bear” turning two. “It was such a pleasure to have you guys,” wrote Minaj. “Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much.” The second gallery also included a video of the cake lit with fireworks, a video of the Pettys taking another selfie, and a clip of “Papa Bear” playing with a smoke-filled bubble.

Since welcoming their child in 2020, Nicki and Kenneth have kept “Papa Bear” out of the spotlight. While Nicki announced her pregnancy in a July 2020 photoshoot, motherhood has been a private affair for the “Super Bass” rapper. The couple has yet to reveal their son’s name, and they waited three months after he was born to share the first public image of his face.

“Thank you for your love [and] support throughout this journey,” Nicki wrote in January 2021. “It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”