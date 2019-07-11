Nicki Minaj Passionately Kisses BF Kenneth Petty After She Says They Got Marriage License

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty packed on the PDA in a new photo on July 10. The couple, who obtained a marriage license at the end of June, shared a sultry kiss as Kenneth lifted the rapper’s leg in the air!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are going strong, and the proof is in the picture! The rapper, 36, shared a steamy photo of the two kissing to her Instagram stories on July 10, and their PDA game is powerful. Kenneth is seen lifting up Nicki’s right leg in the snap as she holds onto him. Nicki also decorated the photo with animated text that featured lyrics to her new track, “MEGATRON”. Some of the bars she chose to add on top of the sultry snap included, “I keep it tight for zaddy / I’m Barbie this is Ken / That is a Fendi fact”. Kenneth is also featured in Nicki’s music video for “MEGATRON”.

The new photo came soon after Nicki revealed on her Queen Radio show on Friday, June 21, that she and Kenneth had taken a step further in their relationship. “We did get our marriage license,” she shared with listeners, explaining, “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Nicki and Kenneth went public with their relationship late last year. She made their romance Instagram official in December when she shared a series of photos that showed them cuddled up together. “He want me to be his wife – his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned the post. Nicki often refers to Kenneth as her husband.

Nicki and Kenneth’s latest PDA also came amid news that she dropped out of a festival appearance in ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia after facing backlash for headlining the event. “After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest,” Nicki said in a statement to People on Tuesday, July 9. “While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression,” she continued.