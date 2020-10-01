Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty: 5 Things To Know About The Father Of Nicki Minaj’s Baby

Nicki Minaj’s love story has come full circle. After rekindling a romance with her high school sweetheart, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty,’ at the end of 2018, they tied the knot on Oct. 21, 2019 — and now, they’re parents! Learn more about Kenneth.

UPDATE: (10/1/20, 1:10 PM) — Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty reportedly welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in LA. Unfortunately, there are no other details about the couple’s bundle of joy at this time. Nicki announced her first pregnancy on Instagram in July of 2020, with a number of photos that exposed her baby bump.

UPDATE (10/22/19, 1:10 AM) — Kenneth Petty is now married to his high school sweetheart, Nicki Minaj! The rapper broke the big news with a video clip of their wedding swag — Mr. and Mrs. mugs, and a “Bride” baseball cap. The bride captioned the post, ” Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.” Now, study up on Nicki’s high school sweetheart-turned-husband:

ORIGINAL (12/05/18) — Nicki Minaj has had fans going wild over the last week after sharing a photo with a mystery man while rocking a massive diamond on her ring finger. Her Barbz still haven’t gotten word from the rapper on whether or not her she got engaged, but her rumored boyfriend has been identified as Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, according to Bossip. So if you’re wondering who this new man is and what happened to Lewis Hamilton, 33 — aren’t we all? — you’re in luck because we’ve got everything you need to know about her possible new boo. Take a look!

1. Kenneth has a criminal record. After Nicki first began sharing photos with Kenneth, he was identified. His criminal record and mug shot are accessible to the public, and he reportedly was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl back in 1995. At the time, he would have been about twenty. He served an unspecified amount of years in New York state prison for the crime. Now, he’s a registered sex offender.

2. He’s appeared in a few of Nicki’s music videos. Kenneth (whose nickname is “Zoo”) has made sultry cameos in Nicki’s videos for songs including, “MEGATRON” and “Hot Girl Summer.” Nicki has used Kenneth’s nickname while referring to her husband on her Queen Radio.

3. He lived in Queens. Recall Nicki is from this borough herself! While she was born in Trinidad, she was raised in New York. Queens is reportedly where Kenneth and Nicki rekindled their romance around Thanksgiving in 2017.

4. Kenneth is older than Nicki. He has been identified as being in his 40’s. Nicki is 37.

5. He doesn’t appear to have any social media. There are currently no verified social media accounts that are attached to his name. Nicki has even mentioned that Kenneth doesn’t have social media.