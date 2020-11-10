Nicki Minaj Is ‘Loving Every Minute’ Of Motherhood: Why She Really Decided Not To Hire A Nanny

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are basking in baby bliss! The rapper is adjusting to motherhood ‘amazingly well,’ HollywoodLife has learned. And, there’s a particular reason why Nicki decided not to hire a nanny to help care for their son.



Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are soaking up every second of bonding with their newborn son. The “MEGATRON” rapper, 37, gave birth to the couple’s first child in late September or October (the exact date is unknown), and the experience of being new parents has brought them even closer together. “Nicki and Kenneth are a team and they’re learning all about the highs and challenges of parenthood as the days go by. They really are great parents,” a source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife, exclusively.

“They love being in the thick of it all and Nicki is taking things amazingly well. Nicki knows she’s very blessed and the more time she can spend with her little one, the better,” the insider explained, noting that it’s been a relief to Nicki that she hasn’t had to worry about traveling or touring amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “Nicki becoming a mom has really been the thing she needed in her life. She is loving every minute of it,” the source added.

In a recent Twitter Q&A with her “Barbz,” Nicki revealed that despite people telling her to “get a nanny like normal celebrities,” she’s struggled with the “difficult decision.” — A second source revealed that the already private rapper isn’t keen on inviting a stranger into her home, especially around her newborn son.

“Nicki is an extremely private person, her inner circle is very small, and so the idea of having a new person suddenly in her home is just too much. She’s also super protective of her son and she isn’t ready to hand him over to someone else,” the second insider said of the idea of bringing on a nanny.

“Right now, she’s in her new mom bubble, she has Ken by her side and that’s all she really needs. He’s a very doting father too. He’s fully involved and doing everything he can to help her out,” the source explained, noting that the longtime couple has gotten even closer after the birth of their son. “Nicki feels like she has everything she’s ever dreamed of — she’s just so happy.”

A third source close to the Grammy nominee revealed that Nicki would much rather have her loved ones helping out with her son, as opposed to a nanny-figure. “Nicki appreciates the luxuries she’s afforded, but she’s not like most celebrities, especially when it comes to her loved ones — so getting a nanny isn’t a decision she would take lightly,” the third insider said. “Nicki is super close with her mom, who’s an incredible role model for her, so having someone else take on her own motherly duties would feel like a a foreign concept to her. She just had her baby and she’s still getting used to life as a mom, and taking this time to bond with him and cherish every moment,” the source continued, adding that “getting a nanny is just not in the cards right now and probably not anytime soon.”

Nicki and Kenneth have kept their son’s name and identity private after welcoming their bundle of joy in September. She shared the first photo of the newborn on October 21, which also marked the couple’s first wedding anniversary. While Nicki did not share her son’s face on Instagram, she did show a closeup of his tiny foot. The new mom revealed she was expecting in late July, via a stunning David LaChapelle photoshoot. She didn’t reveal her baby’s gender until October 15.