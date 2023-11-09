Nicki Minaj Says Her Marriage to Kenny Petty Got ‘Testy’ Following the Birth of Their Son

Image Credit: Norman Jean Roy

Even celebs have relationship hardships! Nicki Minaj, 40, was candid about the ins and outs of her marriage to Kenny Petty, 45, during her November 9 interview with Vogue. For the fashion mag’s December cover story, the rapper admitted to having a “testy” period with Kenny after the birth of their son in 2020. “I’m not going to lie, things got testy between us,” Nicki explained.

The Grammy-nominated artist went on to share the difficulties that came with parenthood. “Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood,” the 40-year-old went on. “I kind of wish that someone had told me—although I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to understand it—that there’s a level of anxiety, and you think it’s going to go away, but in fact it gets scarier. So often you think: I don’t know how to do this!”

Further in the interview, Nicki opened up about meeting a fellow mother who experienced mom guilt regardless of being a “perfect” homemaker or having a career to support her kids. “I was like, OMFG,” she quipped. “She felt guilt when she was doing the perfect homemaker thing, and guilt as a working mom when she missed a moment in their lives.” The songstress welcomed her son, whose nickname is “Papa Bear,” in 2020 with her husband of four years.

Nicki went on to add that if was going to feel “guilt” in motherhood either way, she should continue her career as a musician. “Maybe God let that lady say that to me because it made me think, Well, if I’m going to have mom guilt regardless, I might as well continue doing the only thing I know how to freaking do, which is make music,” she said. Nicki is set to release her next album, Pink Friday 2, on her birthday which lands on December 8. This follows her 2010 album, Pink Friday, which features the hit track “Moment 4 Life.”

The proud momma bear took to Instagram on November 9 to share the Vogue photos with her 228 million followers. “Mama & #PapaBear for VOGUE,” she gushed in the caption. Soon after she shared the photos, many of her fans took to the comments to react. “do you have any idea how f****** prouddddd [sic] we are!!!” one Barbz wrote, while another added, “Can’t explain it but as a boy mom I feel this picture You can literally feel the [heart emoji] through the screen.” Kim Kardashian, 43, even made sure to comment on the cover photo to gush over Nicki. “gorgeous,” the SKIMS co-founder penned.

Nicki’s Vogue December 2023 issue will be available on newsstands nationwide beginning November 21.