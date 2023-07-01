Nick Minaj’s New Album ‘Pink Friday 2’: Release Date, New Tour & More Info

Nicki Minaj is a Grammy-winning rapper/singer

The Trinidad and Tobago native had her first solo number-one with ‘Super Freaky Girl’ in 2022

She will release her fifth studio album in 2023

Nicki Minaj teased fans that her latest album would be dropping in October 2023 and then changed the plan a few weeks later! Keeping her subjects on their toes. the queen of rap took to her Instagram on June 30 to reveal that her dulcet tones will be arriving a little bit later now. However, Nicki insisted to her stans, the Barbz, that the longer the wait, the sweeter the reward.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days,” the Trinidad and Tobago native wrote alongside a stunning photo of herself with pink locks. “Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…”

The announcement comes after Nicki has been enjoying one heck of a renaissance. The rap goddess made history in 2020, snagging her very first no. 1 single — the remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.” Then two years later, she debuted the Rick James–sampling single “Super Freaky Girl,” which made her the first solo female rapper to debut atop the Billboard singles chart since Lauryn Hill, per Pitchfork. She also won the MTV VMAs’ Video Vanguard Award in 2022!

With the recent accolades, it appears Nicki has set the stage for her next magic trick. And it’s a new album! Let’s learn all about it, below.

What Is Nicki MInaj’s New Album Called?

Nicki’s big Instagram reveal wasn’t only about the date of her next album being pushed back. The darling diva wanted to give her fans a bit of a treat too, and let them in on the name! In what appears to be a tribute to her album that started it all, Nicki’s fifth studio helping will be called Pink Friday 2. The original Pink Friday, her debut studio album, was released in November 2010. Its single “Super Bass” reached number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and skyrocketed Nicki aka Barbie to fame.

When Does Nicki Minaj’s New Album Come Out?

Along with revealing the name of her new album, Nicki gave a revised drop date and fans are hoping this is the final one. “But since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁” she wrote on the IG. “so…here it goes: 🎀

MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23-” That’s right, folks, just in time for the holidays: November 17, 2023.

What Songs Are On Nicki Minaj’s New Album?

Although a song list has not been released, fans are betting on “Super Freaky Girl” to be a part of it. The hugely popular single is the perfect lead for it.

Who Is Featured On Nicki Minaj’s New Album?

Nicki has also released some collabs recently, like Young Thug’s “Money” where she rapped alongside Juice WRLD. She even shared a clip of herself lip-syncing to it here.

Nicki also teamed up with the likes of rapper Ice Spice on a pop single featuring a sampling of Aqua’s “Barbie World” (check out our exclusive interview with them here) for the new Barbie film soundtrack. The duo dropped their own “Barbie World” alongside a pink-filled music video on Jun. 23. Barbie and Barbie the Album will both be out on July 21.

Even with the high-profile collabs, there’s still no word yet on who might be in the studio with Nicki for her own album.

When Is Nicki Minaj’s Next Tour?

To accompany the album release, Nicki said a tour will kick off early next year. “I love you guys so much,” she wrote on the June 30th Instagram. “I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

The rap royal also teased a tour with some big names recently. The 2021 official release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, included a new song called “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne that went viral. Hot off the success of the hit, Nicki said she was considering hitting the road with the two hip hop icons.

“Yes, of course- that’s been discussed many times,” Nicki told a fan about hearing “Seeing Green” played live, per Revolt. “Really a matter of timing. Also, IDK how all 3 of us would have enough time on stage to please all of our diff fans.” She hilariously added, “Those are some pretty large catalogs.”

Nicki’s last tour was in 2019 when she kicked off the The Nicki Wrld Tour in Munich. The tour served as a support for her fourth studio album, “Queen”, and Juice Wrld’s second studio album, “Death Race for Love” (2019). It concluded on March 28, 2019, at the SEG Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland after 19 shows.