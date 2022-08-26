Nicki Minaj’s MTV Video Music Award Wins: How Many She’s Won & For What

Nicki Minaj, 39, has a lot to do at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28. She’ll host the show for the first time with Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Nicki will perform after she’s honored with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, which has gone to major stars like J.Lo, Pink, and Rihanna in the past. The rapper scored two nominations this year and there’s a chance she can add to her “Moon Man” trophy collection. But how many times has Nicki won at the MTV VMAs before?

So far, Nicki has won five awards at the MTV VMAs, not including the Vanguard Award she’ll receive. She’s been a powerhouse in the music industry so it’s not surprising that she’s done so well at the award show over the years. Here’s what you need to know about Nicki’s MTV VMA nominations and wins through her career thus far.

Her 5 Wins

Best Hip-Hop Video — “Super Bass” (2011)

Nicki won her first VMA for the music video to her hip-hop song “Super Bass” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. She beat Chris Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West in the category. In her acceptance speech, Nicki gave a shoutout to Sanaa Hamri, the director of the music video. She also thanked her family and her fans, dubbed the “Barbz”, for their support.

Best Female Video — “Starships” (2012)

At the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, Nicki won Best Female Video for “Starships” over fellow nominees Beyonce, Selena Gomez & The Scene, Katy Perry, and Rihanna. She wore a black and red bodysuit and a yellow wig when she accepted the “Moon Man” on stage. “I really didn’t expect this,” she admitted in her speech. “I just can’t believe this even happened. This is another MTV Award!”

Best Hip-Hop Video — “Anaconda” (2015)

Nicki’s third MTV “Moon Man” was for Best Hip-Hip Video for “Anaconda” in 2015. She won the award over Big Sean, Fetty Wap, Kendrick Lamar, and Wiz Khalifa. In her acceptance speech, Nicki shockingly called out Miley Cyrus who was hosting the show. “Now back to this b*tch who had a lot to say about me in the press. Miley, what’s good?” Miley responded right away, telling Nicki, “Hey, we’re all in this industry doing interviews and we know how they manipulate.” Awkward!

Best Hip-Hop Video — “Chun-Li” (2018)

Nicki won the Best Hip-Hop Video VMA for a third time at the 2018 ceremony. She took home the trophy for “Chun-Li” over her talented fellow nominees including her rival Cardi B. Nicki and her pal Drake currently share the record for the most wins in this category.

Best Power Anthem — “Hot Girl Summer” (2019)

Prior to the 2022 MTV VMAs, Nicki last won a “Moon Man” in 2019 for Best Power Anthem for “Hot Girl Summer.” It was her first win in that category. She shared the victory with collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla Sign.

Nominations

In addition to the wins above, Nicki has been nominated for 11 awards at the MTV Video Music Awards as of the 2022 ceremony.

2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Best New Artist — “Massive Attack” (with Sean Garrett)

2011 MTV Video Music Awards

Best Female Video — “Super Bass”

Best Collaboration — “Moment 4 Life” ( featuring Drake)

2012 MTV Video Music Awards

Best Hip-Hop Video — “Beez in the Trap” (featuring 2 Chainz)

2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Best Female Video — “Anaconda”

Best Collaboration — “Bang Bang” (with Jessie J and Ariana Grande)

2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Best Choreography — “Side To Side” (with Ariana Grande)

2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Best Collaboration — “Tusa” (with Karol G )

) Best Latin — “Tusa” (with Karol G)

2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Song of the Summer — “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Hip Hop — “Do We Have a Problem?”

What Will She Perform?

Nicki is expected to perform the Video Vanguard Medley after she receives the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In other words, Nicki will perform a mix of some of her most popular songs in one unforgettable performance. She’ll probably include her popular songs like “Super Bass” and “Starships” in the medley. It’s going to be epic!

What’s Next For Nicki Minaj?

Nicki is supposedly working on her fifth studio album at the moment. Her last album was 2018’s Queen which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. It featured the singles “Chun-Li”, “Bed,” “Barbie Dreams”, and “Good Form.” Nicki’s most recent music release was her song “Super Break Girl” that dropped in August 2022. The song is a jam — like everything else Nicki puts out!