Nicki Minaj Performs Incredible Medley Of Her Hit Songs At The VMAs

Nicki Minaj, 39, has an important job as one of the hosts of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, so it’s not surprising that she wore an incredible outfit for the show. The famous rapper wore a sparkly long-sleeved top with a pink skirt, as well as stockings and a pair of black boots with pink laces. She also sported pink hair and a cute bow to match her colorful look. Nicki showed off her look when she performed a medley of her songs including “Super Bass”, “Moment 4 Life,” and “Anaconda.”

After her performance, Nicki received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which has gone to superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliot, Pink, and Kanye West in the past. Nicki hilariously had someone form her team bring out her phone so she could read notes for her acceptance speech. She thanked “key people” like Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill, JAY-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, and more. Nicki also gave a shoutout to her 1-year-old son, who she calls Papa Bear, saying, “Mommy loves you so much.”

Nicki is hosting the VMAs for the first time with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. She’s nominated for one award, Best Hip Hop Video for “Do We Have a Problem” with Lil Baby. Nicki reacted to the news that she was receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Twitter August 8.

I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV Aaaahhhhhh😫🙏🏽💕🎀♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄csfxffvmmkbdsavgkmkkevhvjj pic.twitter.com/dPGgXe2gZA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

The 2022 VMAs marked Nicki’s first live performance on the annual show since 2018. That year, she sang four of her songs: “Majesty,” “Barbie Dreams,” “Ganga Burn,” and “Fefe,” all from her fourth studio album, Queen. Nicki is a season pro at the VMAs. She’s won five Moonmen through the course of her career, with countless nominations as well. We have no doubt that she’s going to do an amazing job hosting the show!

The MTV VMAs are airing live at 8pm ET/PT, and will be simulcast across The CW, along with BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.