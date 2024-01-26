Nicki Minaj Seemingly Fuels Megan Thee Stallion Feud With ‘Big Foot’ Shade After ‘Hiss’ Release

Nicki Minaj, 41, and Megan Thee Stallion, 28, seemed to have taken digs at each other on January 26. After the “Savage” songstress released her new single “Hiss,” many fans were quick to call out some possible shade toward Nicki. At the start of the new track, Megan raps about “Megan’s Law” which was enacted in the U.S. in the 1990s and requires authorities to make information regarding registered sex offenders public.

Speculation online quickly ensued and many fans assumed that the 28-year-old took a dig at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender. The 45-year-old was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and later plead guilty in 2021 after he failed to register as a sex offender in California, per US Weekly. Nicki was quick to respond to the alleged diss, as she took to Instagram Live that same day and shared a snippet of one of her unreleased songs.

In the 41-year-old’s diss snippet, Nicki seemingly rapped about Megan and referenced her “good foot.” Many Barbz online speculated that Nicki seemed to have referenced the fact that Megan was previously shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. “Bad b**** she like 6 foot / I call her big foot / The b**** fell off / I said get up on your good foot,” the “Super Bass” rapper quipped. Throughout the video, Nicki could be heard laughing and repeated the snippet several times.

Later, the mother-of-one seemingly threw shade at Megan’s rap flow. “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” Nicki said moments before she impersonated Meg’s rapping. The “Body” musician has exactly three Grammy wins under her belt, along with a total of six nominations. Meanwhile, Nicki has yet to win a Grammy award, however, she has been nominated 12 times.

Soon after Nicki went live on Instagram, many of her fans took to social media to react. “The impersonation was spot on,” one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, a separate fan came to Nicki’s defense. “Nicki Minaj is a rapper first. She replies to others in her raps. Rap beef is a part of rap,” they penned. “Any good rapper has been in beef at some point. Just because she’s a woman doesn’t mean she’s a bully RAPPERS ARE SUPPOSED TO RAP.”