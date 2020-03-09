Kenneth Petty’s Mugshot: First Look of Nicki Minaj’s Husband After His Arrest

Kenneth Petty’s mugshot has been released for the first time by the Los Angeles Police Department after he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender on Mar. 4. See the photo here.

Kenneth Petty, 41, understandably looks upset in his new mugshot, which was released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Mar. 9. The husband of Nicki Minaj, 37, who was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender on Mar. 4, gave the camera a sullen look while wearing a black T-shirt in the post-arrest pic. It’s the first pic the public has seen of Kenneth since he was shockingly arrested and eventually faced a judge.

After the arrest, Kenneth pleaded not guilty and although prosecutors wanted to place him on house arrest, according to TMZ, he ended up being required to wear an ankle monitor and was given a curfew instead. He surrendered his passport and can only travel within Southern California until further notice. He also “can’t use drugs, even marijuana from legal dispensaries in L.A and has another hearing scheduled for March 23,” TMZ further claimed.

Kenneth’s latest issue with the law is just one of many that’s caused him to make headlines. In addition to having a past of legal troubles before he married Nicki in Oct. 2019, he had one in Nov. 2019 when he was pulled over at a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, CA. He was arrested then and later released on a $20,000 bond and Beverly Hills police determined he was a registered sex offender in the state of New York but not in California, where he lives. Under California’s Megan’s Law, a resident who is already a registered sex offender in another state must register as a sex offender in California within five working days of moving there. Kenneth moved to California after he started dating Nicki in July 2019.

In addition to his latest legal troubles, Kenneth’s criminal history includes a conviction for first-degree attempted rape in 1995, which was brought on from an incident with a 16-year-old girl in the year prior. He served prison time in New York for the conviction and was required to register as a sex offender in the state.

We’ll be updating this story as more info becomes available.