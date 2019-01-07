Nicki Minaj: Why She Finally Put Her ‘Beef Aside’ With ‘Talented’ Cardi B

Don’t confuse Nicki Minaj’s recent tweets for subliminal messages towards ex-rival Cardi B, because she’s over that feud, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s what spurred the change of heart.

Nicki Minaj, 36, has shifted her focus on a new person: Kenneth Petty, her high school sweetheart, whom she confirmed was her boyfriend once again in Dec. 2018! She’s so enamored, her Twitter feed has been dedicated to him as of late, a change of scenery from the back-and-forth shade we saw between the “Barbie Tingz” rapper and Cardi B’s feeds in Oct. 2018. “Nicki’s tweets about Kenneth and her love for him has nothing to do with Cardi. They really have put their beef aside — at least for now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. And our insider even explains what built up Nicki’s resentment to her rapping junior.

“It’s been hard for Nicki to see someone new come into the hip hop world who is as powerful as Cardi, however, the two really are OK with one another,” our source continues. We saw a social media truce of sorts when Cardi reposted Nicki’s tweet on Oct. 29, 2018, which asked fans to focus on “positive things from here on out.” It capped off a day of the rappers posting disses about one another, as both ladies tried to claim they were the first to be approached by certain fashion brands and music artists. Earlier that day, Cardi kicked off the social media fight by posting multiple Instagram videos which called out the “Chun-Li” rapper, stemming from their confrontation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7, 2018.

“It was hard for Nicki to have Cardi come in because Nicki’s been the true queen of the hip hop world for so long now, but she’s realizing Cardi is talented and great,” our source adds. With both women’s names being repped on hip hop charts, our source says, “There is room for everyone to be successful.” And there is also room for other drama. The Nicki-Cardi feud got swept under the rug after Cardi announced her and Offset split on Dec. 5, relocating everyone’s attention to the fate of their relationship and the Migos member’s alleged mistresses.

Cardi previously boiled down her and Nicki’s feud to a tweet that slammed Cardi’s parenting skills. The “Money” rapper, mother to 5-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, accused Nicki of liking and unliking the tweet. “For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going,” Cardi claimed in her W Magazine profile in Oct. 2018. She later explained, “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f***ing mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.” She was referring to the Harper’s Bazaar party mentioned earlier, which Cardi infamously left sporting a bump on her forehead, after she threw her shoe at Nicki.