Nicki Minaj Praises Taylor Swift & Swifties Amid the Rapper’s New Album Release

Nicki Minaj, 41, recently released her latest album, Pink Friday 2, on December 8, and celebrated the moment with a series of new tweets on December 20. After the rapper’s fans broke the record for vinyl sales for a female rap album, Nicki took to X (Twitter) to praise Taylor Swift, 34, for her respective success in sales. “The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!! She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!” Nicki penned in one of the tweets.

Later in the same Twitter thread, Nicki went on to explain why she was discussing Taylor in the first place. “I was simply discussing vinyls w/the barbz due to questions they had for me…,” she continued. “We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing!”

The mother-of-one went on to gush over Taylor and her impressive sales as well. “Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn,” Nicki wrote. She then followed that up by noting that the 34-year-old is something for herself and fans to “aspire” to. “This is a CELEBRATION!!!!! I’m about to thank each & every artist on this album,” Nicki added. “But!!!! The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records.”

Soon after Nicki released the posts regarding the “Lover” musician, a fan asked her if she would ever collaborate with Taylor in the future. “In a heart beat,” she replied. As mentioned above, Nicki recently released the follow-up to her 2010 album, Pink Friday, earlier this month. December is not only a special month for her due to the album release, but Nicki also dropped the record on her birthday. Interestingly, Nicki and Taylor both share December birthdays, as the latter celebrated her 34th year around the sun on December 13.

Three months prior to Nicki’s sweet Tweets about Taylor, the billionaire praised Nicki during the MTV Video Music Awards in September. When Taylor accepted the award for “Best Direction,” the blonde beauty made sure to gush over her fellow Sagittarian. “That’s my favorite Sagittarius over there,” Taylor said, to which Nicki smiled in response and pointed back to Taylor. Several years before that, Taylor and Nicki sent fans into a frenzy when they took the stage together at the 2015 VMAs for a mashup of “Bad Blood” and “The Night Is Still Young.”