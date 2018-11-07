Selena Gomez Leaves Rehab 4 Weeks After Reported Breakdown: Why She’s Still ‘Laying Low’

Selena Gomez is said to be doing ‘much better’ after recently leaving her treatment program in NYC just four weeks after her reported breakdown. Get all the details on her rehab exit, here!

It’s official! Selena Gomez, 26, has left rehab after entering the treatment center at the beginning of October, according to E! News. She’s “out of her treatment program in NYC and is doing much better,” a source told the news outlet. And while she’s now feeling “refreshed and is in a better head space,” she “will still be checking in with professionals as her health battle is ongoing.” And the singer also “wants to lay low for a while and isn’t ready to go full force into working yet,” so don’t expect to see her in Hollywood anytime soon, or hear any new music from her in the next few weeks.

As we previously told you, Selena was reportedly hospitalized multiple times — due to Lupus and her kidney transplant last year — in the weeks leading up to her entering the treatment center. The stress she was experiencing led the singer to suffer a reported “emotional breakdown.” We were heartbroken to hear the news when it initially emerged, but it seems we can now breathe a sigh of relief since Selena’s doing much better.

But despite the fact that Selena’s laying low, she still can’t escape thoughts about her ex, Justin Bieber. As we EXCLUSIVELY learned recently, she’s been worrying about him and his public outbursts. “Selena worries all the time about her ex and wonders if he is happy and doing OK,” a source close to the “Back To You” singer shared with us earlier this week in regards to Justin’s recent public crying fit at Orlando Florida’s Universal Studios on Nov. 2. Even though she was in treatment, she was still “aware of some of [Justin’s] emotional, public outbursts and has real concerns.”

We can totally understand why Selena would think about Justin from time to time, but for the sake of her health, we hope she’ll soon be able to put him behind her for good. (Side note: The photo above was taken on Sept. 22, 2018 — just days before Selena entered her treatment facility.)