Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling Benny Blanco in Her ‘Happy Place’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are living each day like it’s been a year without rain. The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, shared a new photo of her and the record producer, 36, cuddling at home. While recently sharing the black-and-white shot to her Instagram Stories, Selena called the moment her “happy place.”

In the snapshot, the couple appeared to be asleep on a couch. Selena was wrapped up in a blanket while Benny had his arms around her.

It’s been a busy time for Selena. She and her OMITB co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, started filming season 4 of their hit Hulu show earlier this month. Since she’s back at work, Selena and Benny had to spend some time apart. Last week, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress shared a snap of a pink card from her boyfriend that read, “Happy first virtual date,” while she captioned the Instagram Story, “#Longdistancerelationship vibes.”

Though she and Benny couldn’t see each other while she worked, he made sure that his girlfriend was taken care of. Benny revealed in a recent TalkShopLive appearance that he brought Selena her favorite dish while she was on set.

“She loves soup. So, she was shooting a show yesterday, and I made a little soup, and I brought it over to her,” he explained before adding, “We always cook together, it’s not, like, just for her show. She’s an incredible cook. We have so much fun. All we do is eat.”

As for Selena, she also shows her affection for her man. In early March, she wished Benny a “Happy Birthday” by sharing an Instagram carousel of their sweetest pictures together.

“Happy birthday, baby!” she captioned her post, tagging Benny. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you.”

The pair have known each other for years through various music collaborations, as Benny contributed to Selena’s 2015 album, Revival. They went public with their relationship late last year when Selena confirmed the news online. She responded to multiple fans and Instagram accounts in December 2023, affirming that the rumors of their love were true. While replying to one Instagram user, the Disney Channel alum revealed that she and Benny had already been dating for six months.