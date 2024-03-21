Selena Gomez Reveals Boyfriend Benny Blanco’s Sweet ‘Long-Distance’ Romance Card

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco love each other like a love song that will never end. The 31-year-old Golden Globe Award nominee snapped a photo of a card from her boyfriend, 36, while reflecting on their current long-distance status via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 20.

“Happy first virtual date!” the pink card read, which was signed by Benny. On the left-hand side of the card was a sketch of a flower. Toward the bottom of Selena’s image, she wrote “#longdistancerelationship vibes.”

The pair have been dating since mid-2023, the Only Murders in the Building actress confirmed that December while responding to fans on social media. At the time, they had already been dating for six months, but Selena and Benny had just went public with their romance. The duo had worked together on music over the years before they fell in love.

Since confirming their relationship, Selena has shared pictures of Benny to social media and has brought him to various red carpet events, including the Golden Globes earlier this year. Even though she didn’t win an award that night, the Wizards of Waverly Place star uploaded a sweet shot of them kissing to her Instagram Stories in January. “I won,” she wrote across the snap.

The following month, Selena released her latest single, “Love On,” along with its accompanying music video. While discussing the new track, the Hulu star told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February that she feels “safest” with Benny.

In early March, Selena wished the record producer — whom she affectionately called “baby” — a “Happy Birthday” by shouting out his “emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart” in her Instagram tribute to him.

Shortly thereafter, Benny appeared on TalkShopLive to promote his cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, and revealed that he brought his girlfriend some lunch when she began filming season 4 of OMITB.

“She loves soup. So, she was shooting a show yesterday and I made a little soup, and I brought it over to her,” Benny said before gushing, “We always cook together, it’s not, like, just for her show. She’s an incredible cook. We have so much fun. All we do is eat.”