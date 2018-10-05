Sarah Hyland Bravely Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar In Tiny Bikini- See Pics

Nothing but respect for Sarah Hyland! The star wasn’t afraid to show her kidney transplant scar to Instagram followers. See the fearless photo!

Sarah Hyland, 27, isn’t trying to hide her scars, In fact, she’s damn proud of them! The Modern Family actress took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to rock a teeny-tiny bikini which flaunted her fit bod, as well as the scar that runs down the middle of her stomach. The post-surgery scar, left from the time she underwent a kidney transplant was on full display in the post, but Sarah showed no inhibitions! The star rocked her swimsuit with the utmost confidence, for her nearly 6 million followers. You go, girl!

The actress has been incredibly open with fans about her health issues through the years. She revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant in April 2012, after suffering from a chronic kidney condition. In an interview, she revealed to Seventeen one month later that she has a condition called kidney dysplasia, which means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb. The condition, which is characterized by painful cysts, had Sarah bed-ridden at the time, but she is out living her best life these days!

Sarah even made a joke in her post, via a lighthearted caption. “#feelinmyselffriday Thought I came up with a cool new hashtag… turns out I’m wrong. ALSO. Turns out I’m not the first person to take a selfie in the bathroom… weird,” she wrote to her followers. Fans applauded Sarah for sharing the fearless pic with the world! “Yes girl!! You are gorgeous!! ❤️” “Hey @sarahhyland I love that you’re rocking your scar!” another wrote.

It was thanks to Sarah’s father, Edward James Hyland, that Sarah was able to receive her kidney transplant. “You know that family is always going to be there for you – no matter what. My dad gave me a freakin kidney!” she told Seventeen. “But it’s also the families that you create outside of your family. And you really find out what kind of people you’re friends with.”