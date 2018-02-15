Tweets
Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Split: Fans Wonder If Single Brad Pitt Was The Reason

Oh no! It’s just been reported that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have parted ways after 2 years of marriage. Unsurprisingly, fans are NOT okay with this!

It’s just been reported that Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, have sadly decided to part ways after 2 years of marriage. Already Twitter has erupted with responses to this shocking news! And let’s just say Jen’s ex Brad Pitts, 54, name has frequently come up! Specifically the fact that he’s also single these daysHead here to take a look back at Justin and Jennifer though the years.

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston better get back together and make everyone believe in love again,” one fan demanded. “Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their [sic] separated. Girl Brad’s single again…just saying,” another wrote. “Justin and Jennifer Aniston broke up. I can’t. If Brad Pitt is the culprit I’m gonna be pissed,” yet another chimed in. “The Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting stories begin in 4, 3, 2…,” someone else shared. Clearly, fans suspect Jen’s leading man ex just HAD to play a part in this startling split!

Similarly, loads of fans immediately reacted with sympathy for Jennifer. After all, she has to weather yet another highly-publicized breakup. “Why can’t Jennifer Aniston be happy?” one fan asked. “The only sure thing is death, taxes and Jennifer Aniston being sad,” another user added. Awww! However, some are imagining the Friends actress is not taking this split lying down! “I can smell something burning coming from Bel Air… I think…. it’s Jennifer Aniston setting fire to Justin Theroux’s stockpile of identical leather jackets,” a clever fan wrote.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think happened here? Are you convinced that Brad Pitt played a part in this split or no? Share your thoughts and reactions to these surprising developments in the comments section below.