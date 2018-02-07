Justin Bieber ‘Really Turned On’ By Selena Gomez’s ‘Edgy’ Harper’s Bazaar Pics: She’s ‘Perfection’

Selena Gomez looked flawless in the latest issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar,’ and we aren’t the only ones who think so. Find out how Justin feels about her sexy new photo shoot!

Justin Bieber, 23, is 2018 boyfriend goals. Since he and Selena Gomez have reunited, Just have been going above and beyond to prove he’s changed a lot since 2009 (when they first hooked up). Not only has he been super supportive and comforting while Selena sought out treatment for anxiety, but he can’t stop bragging about her, too. “Justin is so proud of Selena, he thinks she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. He’s seen her new Harper’s Bazaar pictures and he’s a big fan. He loves her edgy blonde look, it’s a big turn on for him. But most of all it’s Selena’s face that always gets him, for him it’s perfection that’s what he loves most in all her photoshoots,” a source close to Justin tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Check out the gallery above to see more pics from Selena’s Harper’s Bazaar cover!

Justin certainly has a lot to be proud of when it comes to Selena, and it’s not just about her looks. In Bazaar’s March issue, Selena opened up about her battle with depression and we know that can’t be easy! “I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome. There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress– I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m going to have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else,” Selena admitted in the story, which was published on Feb. 7. We are so proud that Selena is using her platform to bring awareness to anxiety. We are sure a lot of people will find it both relatable and comforting!

It looks like for Jelena, this year is certainly for growth. Justin has also been on a new of self-care path. He recently turned his life around and committed himself to religion. He’s been spotted going to church regularly and Selena herself has even tagged along. So sweet, right? And we love that Justin is obsessed with Selena’s new pics.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin Bieber’s comments on Selena Gomez’s Harper’s Bazaar shoot? Let us know your thoughts below!