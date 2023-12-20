Kylie Jenner Transforms Into Justin Bieber with TikTok Filter in Hilarious Video

Image Credit: Adam Davis/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner had lots of fun with TikTok filters on Tuesday, December 19. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, shared a hilarious video where she used a filter to make her face look like Justin Bieber. She filmed the video while getting her hair done. She clearly got a kick out of the filter completely changing her style. “This makes me happy,” she wrote.

In the video, Kylie, 26, had very thick eyebrows, a faded pencil mustache, and just a hint of a goatee. Her hair stylist could be seen in the background and at one point when Kylie turned her camera, he also had a Justin Bieber face over his. The video was also set to Justin’s 2009 track “Love Me.”

Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner are very close with Justin, 29, and his wife Hailey Bieber, 27. The Rhode founder even commented on Kylie’s post and wrote, “I’m screaming!” Tons of fans let the reality star know that they thought the video was hilarious. “Wait stop Justin Bieber should totally go [dark] brunette,” one person wrote. “I live for this Kylie,” another fan commented.

Back in January, both sisters rang in the new year with Justin and Hailey in Aspen. The two of them were also spotted wearing matching leather jackets as JB made an appearance at Coachella in April 2022. In July of that year, Hailey also posted a video, speaking about some of Kylie’s products (as well as her own), while showing off her daily skincare routine.

Kylie and Hailey even did a matching Halloween costume together in 2022. The two of them went for a Wicked costume with green makeup so that they could both be Elphaba from the musical (or The Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz). Their “spooky” costumes were part of Hailey’s “Who’s in My Bathroom” video series on YouTube. “I’m very excited to introduce my next guest to you all. In life, there are b***hes, there are snitches, but there’s nothing as good as witches. Please welcome Kylie Jenner,” she said.