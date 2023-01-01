Kylie Jenner Rocks Mesh Bodysuit & Fur Coat In Aspen With Stormi, 4, Kendall, And The Biebers: Photos

Kylie Jenner celebrated the last night of 2022 in style! The makeup mogul was spotted in Aspen on New Year’s Eve rocking a very revealing ensemble alongside her adorable 4-year-old daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall Jenner and their BFFs, married couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! Kylie, of course, stole the spotlight as she left little to the imagination in a black mesh body suit and matching fur jacket.

Her little fashionista was dressed to the nines as well, as Stormi rocked a Burberry plaid jacket for the big holiday night out! The fabulous mother/daughter duo held hands as they entered the venue for their celebration. Kendall, Hailey and Justin soon followed to join Kylie and Stormi for a fancy dinner!

Kylie and Stormi were just as much the fashion mavens when they landed in Aspen a few weeks ago. The reality star and tot were spotted arriving at the jetsetter destination in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 9. Rocking a black bomber jacket and matching leggings, Kylie held onto Stormi’s hands as the baby girl slayed in a super cute skull ski suit!

Just a few weeks ago, Kylie had her hands filled with Stormi and Stormi’s cousins during a trip to Disneyland. In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with Stormi, Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!

Meanwhile, Kylie recently commented on another KarJenner cousin who was not seen in the Disneyland clip: her newborn baby boy! She had stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed she’s still not ready to announce her 7-month-old son’s name after she and her baby daddy Travis Scott decided their original moniker of “Wolf” wasn’t exactly the right fit.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie told James while seated alongside her mom Kris Jenner. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.” After James Corden made a joke about the length of time the secret needs to be kept, Kris chimed in with her own attempt at humor, saying, “So we’ve been calling him ‘Andy’ for nothing?'”