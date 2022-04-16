Hailey Bieber & Kylie Jenner Twin In Leather Jackets Heading To Justin Bieber’s Coachella Performance

Double take! Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner totally twinned at the Coachella festival on Friday night (April 15). The gorgeous friends were both rocking black leather jackets, white tops and faded denim jeans as they were spotted heading to Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber’s, surprise performance at the desert extravaganza.

Hailey dared to impress by showing off her midriff in her barely-there crop top. She changed up her hair style by turning her trademark golden locks into chic braids. Her makeup was flawless, as she let her natural beauty take center stage with just a dab of dark rose lipstick. Kylie, meanwhile, kept it casual and low-key as she left her classic raven tresses long and loose. The mother of two wore a face mask as well.

Kylie’s big sis Kendall Jenner was also spotted at Coachella with the two gorgeous ladies. The young supermodel rocked a gorgeous black crop top and black leather pants for her fun-filled evening in Indo, California. Just like here baby sis, Kendall took precaution by wearing a black face mask as well. The terrific trio must have had a blast hanging out together, as Kendall shared a clip of Kylie in a car earlier in the evening holding up a bottle of Kendall’s 818 tequila.

View Related Gallery Stars Slaying In Leather Jackets: Photos Of Gigi Hadid & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stun as they arrive for Fai's Oliver People's launch. The two model pals put on a stunning display in black leather as they headed to the event to support good pal, Fai Chandra's collaboration with the famed Sunglass company. **SHOT ON 01/11/2022** Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Meanwhile, the ladies were sure to catch Hailey’s hubby take over the stage and get the crowd excited for his performance of “Peaches,” which is his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Daniel Caesar. The Canadian-born singer was so excited himself that he even took off his shirt during the song!

Other festival performers included headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. If that truckload of talent wasn’t enough, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers and more took over the multiple stages at the desert extravaganza. Festival goers are also of the VIP level, as past guests have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom and a few of the Jonas brothers!