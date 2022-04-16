Kendall Jenner Rocks Black Crop Top & Leather Pants At Coachella With Kylie

Kendall Jenner, 26, turned heads at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Friday night! The model showed up to the big event with her sister Kylie Jenner while wearing a black crop top, black leather pants, and boots. She also rocked a face mask as her lighter colored hair was down with a braid on the side.

In addition to being photographed by cameras at the event, Kendall took to her Instagram story to share some memorable moments from the night, including a clip of Kylie smiling while sitting in a car and holding up a bottle of her older sister’s 818 Tequila brand. She was wearing a black leather jacket over a white top and had her hair down.

PERFEITA!! Kylie Jenner belíssima ontem a noite indo ao coachella com Kendall Jenner e Hailey bieber. 🐈‍⬛🖤 pic.twitter.com/R3GFMATHhm — InfoWebsters (@InfoWebsters) April 16, 2022

Videos of the sisters standing and enjoying the music began to circulate online and they looked like they were having a great time. At one point, Kendall was singing along to a tune and bopping her head as her little sister looked content behind her. The siblings also caught a special performance of Justin Bieber beforehand and even hung out with Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin.

After the festivities, the girls all went home and made what appeared to be grilled cheese in a skillet. A clip of Hailey happily cooking the sandwich showed up on Kylie’s Instagram story and it looked like a group of pals all hung out for the food-filled fun.

Before her night out with Kylie and Hailey, Kendall made headlines for wearing nothing but bikini bottoms in new photos and video promoting 818 Tequila, which was first released in May 2021. She was hanging out by a pool in one eye-catching snapshot and holding a large bottle of the liquor in one hand while covering her bare chest with the other. The post got a lot of responses and proved The Kardashians star is on top of her game with both her style and businesswoman skills.