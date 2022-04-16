Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless For Surprise Coachella Performance During Friend Daniel Caesar’s Set: Photos

Justin Bieber lit up opening night at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with a surprise performance in California’s Indio Valley, opting to go shirtless! The Canadian-born singer pumped up the crowd during a performance of “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar, which is their GRAMMY nominated collaboration inspired by Justin’s love for wife Hailey Bieber.

Fitting for the song, the stage was lit up with an orange-red light — just like a peach. Justin’s vocals were on point as he sang along to the live band over the screaming fans. While some in the audience were shocked to see him there, the singer’s appearance on April 15 wasn’t entirely unexpected as a report by TMZ posted Friday suggested Justin would appear at the festival.

It wasn’t the first time the Baby crooner has caused a stir at Coachella. Back on April 13, 2014, Justin magically appeared in a bandana, sunglasses, and white bucket hat during Chance the Rapper‘s set, and the two performed the aptly named Confident together. He dropped pointed hints earlier that day, posting on Twitter: “what am i up to today?? ;)” His appearances at the festival alongside various love interests, including Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and model Shanina Shaik, are legendary among Coachella devotees.

View Related Gallery Sexiest Coachella Performance Looks: Beyonce, Kacey Musgraves & More Ariana Grande hits the stage in a crop top and shorts while performing at Coachella. She paired the look with thigh-high boots, as well.

Justin once again joined an impressive lineup of past iconic Coachella guest appearances, including Beyonce and Jay-Z performing Young Forever in 2010; Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and a hologram of the late Tupac Shakur in 2012; Rhihanna and Calvin Harris, also in 2012; Solange and Beyonce in 2014; and Madonna and Drake in 2015. Leading up to a disappointing Coronavirus pandemic break for Coachella, Beyonce appeared one more time in 2018, this time alongside Solange and Destiny’s Child; and Ariana Grande memorably took the stage with N’Sync in 2019, minus Justin Timberlake.

Headliners expected to perform during this year’s festival include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd, as well as top names including Megan Thee Stallion, Flume, Danny Elfman, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and Fatboy Slim, among others. Justin is currently in the middle of his Justice World Tour, and most recently performed on April 13 in Miami. He’s next expected to perform again on April 19 in Cincinatti, Ohio. Coachella runs over two weekends, from April 15-24.