Justin & Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up During Sweet Date Night Out at Hockey Game

The "Peaches" singer shared a cute selfie of himself and his wife enjoying a Toronto Maple Leafs game, showing they had a great time.

December 29, 2023 9:47AM EST
Go Maple Leafs! Justin Bieber shared a cute photo from a night out at the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, December 27. The Justice singer, 29, and his wife Hailey Bieber27, cozied up to one another in a box as they enjoyed the game. “Had fun last night at the next gen game with the @mapleleafs,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.

Justin and Hailey were both decked out in Maple Leafs gear as they smiled for the cute photo. Justin had one of the team’s blue jackets on over a gray sweater to keep warm. He also sported a black backward cap. Hailey had her own Maple Leafs cap and wore a blue turtleneck sweater to rep the team’s colors under her leather jacket. Justin also posted his view of the ice.

In the comments, lots of fans left sweet messages for Justin and his wife, but he also got a shoutout from fellow Canadian musical superstar Drakeasking why JB didn’t bring him along. “Wow guy doesn’t even invite me to see some puck bunnies eh,” he wrote.

Justin has never hidden his love for the Maple Leafs. He’s worked with the team before on merch, but he also announced a new partnership for the team in March, where they were working to try to make hockey more accessible, per ESPNIn the announcement, he wrote about how much the team has meant to him over the years. “Growing up in Canada and being a leafs fan has always been one of the most meaningful things about life. Having these games to look forward to as a kid made for memories that I will cherish forever,” he wrote. “HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE , it’s a game that can teach us about teamwork, chemistry, coordination, style, managing disappointment, growth etc.”

The hockey date came about a month after Hailey celebrated her 27th birthday. Justin penned a touching tribute to his wife on social media. “Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful,” he wrote along with a video. “And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you.” Justin and Hailey have been so supportive of each other over the years, and they’re regularly seen hyping each other up.

