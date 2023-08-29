Justin Bieber Sweetly Supports His ‘Baby Girl’ Hailey Bieber At Krispy Kreme As She Launches New Lip Product: Photos

Justin Bieber wins the award for most supportive husband! The “Peaches” singer, 29, celebrated his wife Hailey Bieber and her new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment the day the product launched on Monday, August 28. Justin shared an Instagram post with photos of the happy couple at a Krispy Kreme in New York City, where Hailey interacted with the staff while Justin proudly looked on. The “Somebody To Love” singer also posed by himself inside the donut shop in his super casual outfit. “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode@krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE,” he captioned his post.

Justin and Hailey wore totally different outfits to the model’s work event in the Big Apple. The Grammy Award winner went with a very casual look that included a grey sweatshirt with matching shorts, white socks, yellow Crocs and a pink hat. Justin’s gorgeous wife, meanwhile, got all dressed up for her big day. Hailey rocked a strapless red mini dress with matching heels, and she put her brunette hair in a back bun.

In addition to hitting up Krispy Kreme, Justin and Hailey also celebrated her lipstick line with a cute outdoor picnic on the grass. Justin posted a snapshot of Hailey’s new product in a red Rhode Skin box on a red blanket next to a picnic basket and a glass of strawberries. It was a great day to be Hailey Bieber!

Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber's Instagram Story

(August 29, 2023) 🥰❤️🍓 pic.twitter.com/q4gkFBlrHz — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HaileyBaldwinCR) August 29, 2023

Justin and Hailey have been each other’s biggest supporters throughout their relationship. They’ve been married since 2018 and are always rooting for each other in their respective careers. Prior to Hailey’s new lip product launch, the model and her husband were enjoying a low-key summer, after they both dealt with serious medical issues. Hailey suffered a mini-stroke in 2022, which led her to discover she had a hole in her heart. Justin also suffered partial facial paralysis after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which forced him to cancel the rest of his Justice world tour.

Despite their health issues, Justin and Hailey are still leading a loving relationship together. On the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary last September, Hailey remarked on Instagram that she’s spent these past four years with “the most beautiful human I’ve ever known,” referring to Justin. The love is real between these two!