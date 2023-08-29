Justin Bieber Sweetly Supports His ‘Baby Girl’ Hailey Bieber At Krispy Kreme As She Launches New Lip Product: Photos

Justin Bieber got a taste of seeing his wife Hailey Bieber hard at work — and he loved every minute of it!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 29, 2023 9:20AM EDT
Hailey Bieber
View gallery
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE*Hot in the City?Justin Bieber goes shirtless showing off his tattoos and Calvin Klein's during an out with his wife Hailey and friends in Tribeca, New York on Wednesday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Justin Bieber wins the award for most supportive husband! The “Peaches” singer, 29, celebrated his wife Hailey Bieber and her new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment the day the product launched on Monday, August 28. Justin shared an Instagram post with photos of the happy couple at a Krispy Kreme in New York City, where Hailey interacted with the staff while Justin proudly looked on. The “Somebody To Love” singer also posed by himself inside the donut shop in his super casual outfit. “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode@krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE,” he captioned his post.

Justin and Hailey wore totally different outfits to the model’s work event in the Big Apple. The Grammy Award winner went with a very casual look that included a grey sweatshirt with matching shorts, white socks, yellow Crocs and a pink hat. Justin’s gorgeous wife, meanwhile, got all dressed up for her big day. Hailey rocked a strapless red mini dress with matching heels, and she put her brunette hair in a back bun.

In addition to hitting up Krispy Kreme, Justin and Hailey also celebrated her lipstick line with a cute outdoor picnic on the grass. Justin posted a snapshot of Hailey’s new product in a red Rhode Skin box on a red blanket next to a picnic basket and a glass of strawberries. It was a great day to be Hailey Bieber!

Justin and Hailey have been each other’s biggest supporters throughout their relationship. They’ve been married since 2018 and are always rooting for each other in their respective careers. Prior to Hailey’s new lip product launch, the model and her husband were enjoying a low-key summer, after they both dealt with serious medical issues. Hailey suffered a mini-stroke in 2022, which led her to discover she had a hole in her heart. Justin also suffered partial facial paralysis after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which forced him to cancel the rest of his Justice world tour.

Despite their health issues, Justin and Hailey are still leading a loving relationship together. On the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary last September, Hailey remarked on Instagram that she’s spent these past four years with “the most beautiful human I’ve ever known,” referring to Justin. The love is real between these two!

Topics

ad