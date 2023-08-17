Hailey Bieber Shows Off ‘Cinnamon Cookie Butter’ Hair Makeover For Fall: See Her New Brown Locks

Hailey Bieber is always switching up her hairstyle and just in time for fall, she opted for darker locks. The 26-year-old debuted her new hair color in a gorgeous new slideshow of photos showing off her short bob that was dyed a dark brown.

Hailey’s new color was all thanks to her hairstylist, Matt Rez, who posted a video of the model with the caption, “We named it ‘cinnamon cookie butter’ NEW HAIRCOLOR for the stunning @haileybieber.” In the video, Hailey looked gorgeous with her short bob hairstyle down and parted to the side in loose waves. The color was a mix of auburn and brown that was darker than her usual color. Hailey styled her new hair with a fitted, cropped white T-shirt and mid-rise Levi’s jeans that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Hailey has been rocking dark brown hair all summer and just recently, she was out to eat at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills with her husband Justin Bieber. For the outing, Hailey looked fabulous when she put her long, toned legs on full display in a pair of mid-rise Denim by Orlee Vintage Levi’s Shorts that were distressed at the hems. She styled the shorts with a fitted white crop top and threw on an oversized brown leather blazer on top.

She tied her look together with a pair of chunky, high white socks that were bunched up around her ankles and she tucked them into a pair of black leather square-toe loafers. As for her glam, Hailey had her dark brown hair slicked back into a bun while parted to the side and opted out of any makeup, putting her naturally flawless face on full display.