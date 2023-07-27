Hailey Bieber Rocks Tiny Crop Top With Denim Shorts, White Socks & Loafers While Out With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber looked super stylish in a pair of denim short shorts with socks & loafers while out to dinner with Justin Bieber on July 26.

July 27, 2023 10:34AM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber has been loving a new fashion trend lately and it’s quite different – chunky high socks with loafers. The 26-year-old rocked the trend while out to eat at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills with her husband Justin Bieber on July 26.

Hailey looked fabulous when she put her long, toned legs on full display in a pair of mid-rise Denim by Orlee Vintage Levi’s Shorts that were distressed at the hems. She styled the shorts with a fitted white crop top and threw on an oversized brown leather blazer on top. She tied her entire look together with a pair of chunky, high white socks that were bunched up around her ankles and she tucked them into a pair of black leather square-toe loafers.

Hailey has been loving the socks and loafers trend lately and just the other day she was out in LA when she rocked a similar outfit. She wore the same exact shorts, but this time she styled them with another cropped white T-shirt, a dark wash denim jacket on top, white socks with Adidas Samba Sneakers, a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Bag, and skinny sunglasses.

Hailey proved that all you need for summer is a pair of good denim shorts, as she rocked the same shorts for a third time just a few days before. She cinched in her tiny waist with a black leather belt and styled her new favorite bottoms with yet another fitted white cropped T-shirt, this time the Leset Kelly Crop Slim Fit Tee. She accessorized her look with a pair of Chanel Black Leather CC Slip-On Loafers, white high sucks folded over, and a large black leather Bottega Veneta Jodie Bag.

