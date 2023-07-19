Hailey Bieber Sports Daisy Dukes With White Socks & Loafers, Out With Hubby Justin Bieber In NYC: Photos

Hailey Bieber, 26, looked fashionable and casual on her latest outing in New York City, NY. The model was with her husband Justin Bieber, 29, when she rocked a white short-sleeved crop top, daisy dukes with a black belt, white socks and black loafers. She also had a black purse over one shoulder and had her shoulder-length hair down and added sunglasses to her look as she walked ahead of Justin.

The “Baby” singer also looked stylish in a white T-shirt, purple shorts, white socks with white sneakers and an orange baseball cap. He appeared to be on his phone some of the time during the outing, but made sure to stay close behind his wife. At one point, they were photographed getting into a car and seemed to enjoy the warm weather.

Before Hailey and Justin made headlines in New York City, they got attention for going on a dinner date in London, England. They were both photographed looking great as they walked outside in front of cameras. Hailey wore a strapless long silver dress and matching heels as a black purse was over one of her shoulders, while Justin wore a white shirt layered with a green hoodie, a pair of oversized brown pants, a black leather jacket, and tan Nike ball cap. He also added a pair of sneakers.

Hailey also made headlines when she wore a green bikini in a mirror selfie on July 19. She put one hand on her head and used her other hand to snap the picture in the outdoor mirror and looked amazing. She accessorized with gold earrings and was the perfect representation of summer. She also showed off her figure in an orange bikini that looked just as incredible.

When Hailey’s not getting attention for her outfits, she’s doing so for her relationships. The beauty was recently rumored to have a feud with Justin’s ex Selena Gomez and she made sure to set the record straight on Bloomberg’s The Circuit. “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” the model explained to the outlet. “This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous.”

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen having breakfast in Tribeca in New York City Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen having breakfast in Tribeca, New York, USA - 19 Jul 2023