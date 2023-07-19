Hailey Bieber Is A Summer Girl In Green String Bikini For Sexy Mirror Selfie

Hailey Bieber does summer better than anybody else. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram July 18 to share new photos of herself enjoying the hot weather. Hailey soaked up the sun as she rocked a two-piece green string bikini for a sexy mirror selfie that was included in her post. Hailey’s swimsuit was from the brand Tropic Of C, who reposted Hailey’s picture for their own IG post, which you can see below.

Hailey showed off her sexy skinny body in her bright green bikini. She put one hand on her head and used her other hand to snap the picture in the outdoor mirror. Justin Bieber‘s wife completed her summer bikini look with a pair of chic gold earrings. She also rocked a bright orange string bikini with a colorful cover up for a different photo in her post. In that image, Hailey also had on a pair of brown sunglasses, along with her gold earrings and her wedding ring.

A third photo showed Hailey taking a close-up selfie while wearing a stylish white top. She also had on a silver necklace and her gold earrings. Hailey lastly shared two photos of herself applying Rhode face cream while wearing a white bath robe in the bathroom. The model captioned her post, “a bit of the summer energy so far.”

Hailey’s had a pretty busy summer so far. She went to Michael Rubin‘s star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons with Justin, 29, earlier this month. Hailey wore a ruched white halter dress, and her husband wore a matching white outfit with a light sweater at the party. Hailey also wore her gorgeous white outfit in the epic TikTok video she made with her famous friends Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin Skye, Lori Harvey, and La La Anthony to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice‘s “Barbie World,” from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Hailey also marked a major milestone in her career as an entrepreneur this summer. She celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Rhode Skin line on June 15 with a big party in New York City. Hailey was photographed wearing a strapless sequined Gianvito Rossi mini dress with a bow at the midsection. She also rocked a diamond necklace and Tiffany & Co. earrings for her big night out.

