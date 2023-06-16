Hailey Bieber Stuns In Plunging Mini Dress To Celebrate 1 Year Of Rhode Skin: Photos

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin line turned one on June 15, and she celebrated by throwing an anniversary party in New York City. The supermodel was photographed leaving her apartment while heading to the party. She looked incredible, wearing a strapless mini dress with majorly plunging neckline. The sequined dress featured a bow at the midsection, and she also rocked a diamond necklace and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

For her glam look of the evening, Hailey had her hair slicked back into an updo. Her skin was absolutely glowing, likely with the help of her Rhode products. She wore rosy pink eye shadow and a plump pink lip gloss to match the dress, which was paired with clear high heels. Plus, she accessorized with a sparkling mini purse to complete the ensemble.

Behind-the-scenes videos of the party, which were shared on various Instagram accounts, showed Hailey smiling while surrounded by friends and supporters. The 26-year-old launched Rhode in 2022, branding it a “new philosophy on skincare.” The products in the line aim to give fans Hailey’s “signature, dewy glazed skin,” according to Rhode’s website.

“My journey towards healthier skin inspired me to develop products that really work, in a way that’s accessible to everyone,” Hailey explains on the site. “Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare. I hope that these will become your go-to essentials that will live in your bathroom, be your favorite travel companion, improve your skin over time and keep your skin happy and hydrated.”

The products in Rhode Skin are “essentials” aiming at “intentional skincare.” Hailey sells a prep lotion (new), hydration fluid, lip layer (three flavors) and recovery/restoration layer. The Glazing Milk Prep Layer is the newest addition to the mix, being released on June 15 to coincide with the brand’s anniversary.