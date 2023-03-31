Hailey Bieber Stuns In Crop Top & Mini Skirt For Rhode Launch In Canada: Photos

Congratulations are in order for Hailey Bieber! The 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder officially launched her beauty brand in Canada — the home country of her husband of nearly five years, Justin Bieber — on March 30, and she celebrated in a stunning ab-bearing outfit, which can be seen below. Hailey gave off clean girl vibes in a powder blue crop top and skirt set that featured a matching coat from LaQuan Smith. The top was a simple bandeau that offered enough coverage for just her chest, which put her toned midriff front and center. Her super short skit let her long legs shine and a fold-over feature added a fun layer to the ‘fit.

Speaking of layers, Hailey finished off her cool outfit with a long, oversized peacoat. She accessorized minimally with thick, gold hoop earrings and had her short, brunette hair parted on the side and tucked behind her ears. In the final picture in her slideshow, Hailey waved a mini Canadian flag to show her excitement. “@rhode Canada launch dinner … such an amazing evening with amazing people,” she captioned the pics. “Love you Toronto”.

Aside from donning the cutest outfit, Hailey celebrated her brand’s new launch with a dinner in Toronto that gifted guests with a goodie bag full of Rhode products. The modern space offered by Toronto’s MICHELIN Star restaurant Osteria Giulia was shared on Rhode’s Instagram account and showed a long dining table decorated in Rhode’s signature muted purple colors and white flowers. Some of the good eats of the night included burrata, beef tenderloin, halibut, a pistachio cake, and more. Her signature cocktail for the right was a passionfruit spritz.

Hailey Bieber at Rhode Canada Launch Dinner at Osteria Giulia restaurant in Toronto, Canada. (March 30, 2023) 🎥 by allegrashaw pic.twitter.com/mmGeZzekBq — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HaileyBaldwinCR) March 31, 2023

Hailey took the time to make content with guests, greet them, and thank them for their support throughout the night. “Couldn’t be more grateful, couldn’t be happier to finally be in Canada,” she said during her speech, as seen above. “Just have an amazing night. Enjoy yourselves!” she concluded.

Justin, 29, was also filmed at the event and looked happy to support his wife — which certainly helps to debunk internet theories that the “Stay” hitmaker is not happy with Hailey amid her recent drama involving Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez.

Hailey and Justin Bieber at Rhode Canada Launch Dinner at Osteria Giulia restaurant in Toronto, Canada. (March 30, 2023) 🇨🇦🥰 🎥 by sophiesuchan pic.twitter.com/czoBpKWCDY — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HaileyBaldwinCR) March 31, 2023

Rhode’s Canadian launch came just two days after the model announced her newest product: a Passionatfruit Jelly flavored lip treatment. “same award-winning formula, juicy new flavor,” Rhode’s official Instagram account described the brand’s new flavor of its signature peptide treatment. “lip treat in passionfruit jelly is a deeply hydrating lip treatment for naturally plump lips with a glazed finish … packed with peptides, cupuaçu, babassu and shea butter that nourish, replenish, and reduce dryness from sun exposure and warmer weather.”