Hailey Bieber Slays In 3 Different Bikinis On The Beach To Promote New Rhode Launch

Hailey Bieber showed off a range of sexy little bikinis to promote her new Rhode lip gloss launch ahead of the summer season!

March 16, 2023
Hailey Bieber, 26, is giving us a peek inside her upcoming summer — and it’s looking incredibly, lip-smackingly good! In a new Instagram post shared March 15, the Tiffany & Co supermodel showed off three separate, equally bright and sunny bikini looks to promote a new flavor of the lip treatment, which she says is dropping soon. In a short IG carousel, she reclined in the sun while applying lip gloss with perfectly manicured nails in a bright shade of yellow. In the second slide, a short video clip, she rocked a bright yellow bandeau bikini with matching huge, chunky bracelets while standing among palm trees on a beach. A delicate gold body chain and a shell necklace perfected the sunny look.  A third pic showed the stunning model taking a selfie while rocking a green, orange, and yellow string bikini top paired with a pair of casual green Adidas shorts and massive gold layered bracelets.

 

The final slide, a short video clip, was of Hailey standing in the ocean in a soccer jersey style bikini top in yellow and orange, and black string bikini bottoms. She appeared to be holding a tube of the lip gloss in her hand as she giggled. “A new flavor is coming next month,” she captioned the carousel, alongside a blazing sun emoji. “But for now you can grab our salted caramel, watermelon, unscented, and lip trio now back in stock on rhodeskin.com.”

Fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook was among the prominent followers who added a “like” to the sultry post, but the comments thread was littered with comments by haters who slammed her for her reported yearslong feud with Selena Gomez. Which doesn’t seem to matter to the gorgeous wife of Justin Bieber. She was recently seen looking stunning at an Oscar party in a sexy mini dress with mermaid vibes.

As for Selena, she’s denied having any problems with the Witches Of Waverly Place icon. “I respect her,” Hailey said during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper in Sept 2022.   “There’s no drama personally,” she continued. “If everyone on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, that’s fine.”

