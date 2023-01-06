Hailey Bieber Rocks Bikini Top & Jeans In ‘Lost Files’ From Jamaica Trip: Photos

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old posted a picture of herself lying down on her side while wearing a mismatched bikini top that showed off ample cleavage styled with high-waisted jeans.

Hailey rocked the halterneck Ashley Williams Cutie Knit Triangle-Bra Top that was white on one side with pink pineapples and black and gold on the other side with mushrooms on it. Not only did the top reveal major cleavage, but her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display. Hailey styled the top with high-waisted Eb Denim Unraveled Jeans with flared hems and accessorized with a bunch of choker necklaces.

As if Hailey’s photos couldn’t get any sexier, she posted two more pictures of herself wearing a light green bikini featuring a low-cut underwire top that tied in the back styled with the matching high-rise bottoms that were extremely cheeky and tied on the sides. She went makeup-free in the photos and topped her look off with a black Jacquemus Le Bob Gadjo Bucket Hat.

Hailey has been going on a bunch of vacations recently and she was just in Aspen for the holidays when she rocked a super chic skirt set. The model showed off her long legs in a brown MAXIMILIAN AW22 DRAYTON outfit featuring a tiny, high-waisted suede mini skirt with a leather pocket and a fur-lined hem. She styled the super short skirt with a matching fitted zip-up jacket and a pair of fuzzy, sherpa knee-high Gia Borghini GIA 22 Boots in Oatmilk.

Another one of our favorite looks from Hailey’s Aspen trip was her silky brown Mirror Palais Spring 2023 Strapless Dress that featured a subtle floral lace handkerchief around her chest while the rest of the fitted gown hugged her frame perfectly and showed off her bare stomach and waist. Under the dress, Hailey’s skinny-strap G-string thong was clearly visible while a plunging slit on the side of the skirt revealed her long legs.