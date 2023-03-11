Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Bikini As She Says She’s ‘Ready For Summer’: Photos

Hailey Bieber, 26, is ready for the weather to be warmer! The model took to Instagram to share some eye-catching photos and video of herself enjoying time at a beach while under the sun and in a neon green bikini. She also wore an orange sun hat and white sun hat in some of the snapshots, as she confidently posed for the camera while sitting on a surfboard in the water and on a beach chair.

“I’m ready for summer 🌴,” the beauty captioned the post, which was shared on March 11. Another photo showed her having a great time while wearing an orange bikini and letting her chin-length hair down. The blue sky above her and palm trees behind her proved to be a gorgeous setting for the vibe she was trying to give off.

Once the post was published, Hailey’s followers couldn’t help but compliment her in the comments section. “we love u!” one fan exclaimed, while another called the photos and video “wonderful.” A third wrote, “you’re really amazing,” and a fourth shared, “Stay positive, Hailey! I’m ready for summer too.”

Before Hailey shared her latest post, she was photographed flaunting a similar neon green bikini during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the end of Feb. She added a red baseball cap as she also hung out with friends during the fun-looking trip. It’s unclear if her husband Justin Bieber joined in, but he didn’t appear in any photos.

Despite her recent epic photos and clips, Hailey has been under scrutiny in the past few weeks after she and friend Kylie Jenner were accused of mocking Selena Gomez‘s eyebrows, on social media. Kylie denied the shade and Selena, herself, defended the makeup mogul, even going as far as calling herself a “fan” of the reality star. After that controversial situation, an old TikTok video that appeared to show Hailey dissing Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift by making a gagging motion on her former rap battle show, Drop the Mic, which caused even more criticism.

After the video went viral, Selena ended up responding to a reposting of it and defended the “Shake It Off” singer. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” she wrote.